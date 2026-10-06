THE SHAWSHANK REDEMPTION and More Set for Royal Albert Hall’s Films in Concert 2027

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The world premiere of The Shawshank Redemption will headline the Royal Albert Hall’s Films in Concert slate for 2027, which also includes the first UK performances of Moana and Pixar’s Up, and notable debuts for Whiplash and Aardman’s Wallace & Gromit – Vengeance Most Fowl. Each movie will be screened in full, as a renowned symphony orchestra plays the full score live on stage.

Next year’s programme also features the first ever Star Wars in-concert weekender, spotlighting the whole original trilogy, as well as a 30th anniversary celebration of Titanic, and a returning engagement for series favourite, Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets in Concert.

Wallace & Gromit – Vengeance Most Fowl

It’s the beloved duo who’ll kick off the series on Easter Monday (29 March), with the first in-concert performance of Wallace & Gromit – Vengeance Most Fowl, as GRAMMY-winning composer Lorne Balfe returns to the Royal Albert Hall to conduct his score, played by the Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra (RPCO).

Star Wars Weekend

Then, from 29 April to 2 May, George Lucas’s space opera takes over, with audiences getting the chance to experience the in-concert versions of Star Wars, The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi across a single weekend for the first time, performed by the London Symphony Orchestra (LSO), who recorded the original soundtracks.

Whiplash

Whiplash, one of the most acclaimed films of the 2010s, and among the most requested titles in Films in Concert history, comes to the Hall on Friday 14 May for one performance only. Composer Justin Hurwitz will lead the London Intercollegiate Jazz Orchestra, with drummer Greyson Nekrutman performing the movie’s increasingly outrageous solos.

The Shawshank Redemption

The following night, The Shawshank Redemption receives its world premiere as a Films in Concert extravaganza, with Benjamin Pope conducting the RPCO in performing Thomas Newman’s Oscar-nominated score in full, with help from a bluegrass fiddle soloist. The film is one of the most legendary sleeper hits in cinematic history, flopping on release in 1994 before becoming a word-of-mouth sensation. Since then, it has regularly led lists of the greatest movies of all time, sitting atop the Internet Movie Database’s Top 250 for the past 18 years, featuring at #8 in Letterboxd’s list of narrative features, and coming in at #3 in Empire Magazine’s most recent readers’ poll. It is the only movie to have been voted as the best picture in history by both BBC Radio 1 and the country of New Zealand.

Up and Moana

The June half-term will focus on family screenings, with the UK premieres of two animated classics: Pixar’s Up (Tuesday 1 June) and Disney’s original version of Moana (Wednesday 2 June). Both events will feature conductor Ben Palmer and the RPCO presenting matinee and evening shows. Up won its composer Michael Giacchino both the Oscar and the Grammy, while Moana combined the talents of Grammy-winning Mark Mancina with superstar Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton) and Opetaia Foa‘i, the composer and founder of Polynesian band, Te Vaka. Its standout number, ‘How Far I’ll Go’, was nominated for an Oscar as Best Original Song.

Harry Potter and Titanic

In October 2027, audiences will have a chance to experience a pair of old favourites, returning after previous acclaimed and sold-out runs. The RPCO will present both Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets in Concert (Friday 8-Sunday 10 October), conducted by Justin Freer, and Titanic (Saturday 16 October).

About Films in Concert

Films in Concert launched in 2009, building on the Hall's history as a place to experience cinema with live musical accompaniment during the silent film era. In the past 17 years, it has curated a programme of beloved movies screened in full, alongside film composer retrospectives, with scores being performed by the likes of the LSO, the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, and Chineke! Orchestra.

Artists who’ve appeared at the shows have included stars Tom Cruise (Top Gun: Maverick), Sigourney Weaver (Aliens), Andy Serkis and Sir Ian McKellen (The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring), directors James Cameron (Titanic) and Sir Sam Mendes (Skyfall), and composers David Arnold (Casino Royale), Michael Giacchino (in two retrospectives) and James Horner (Titanic).

The Star Wars Weekender, and Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets in Concert, are on sale now. Up and Moana tickets will be available from 10am this Friday (9 October), with a pre-sale for the venue’s Friends and Patrons 24 hours earlier. The remaining titles go on sale at 10am on Friday 16 October (pre-sale, Thursday 15 October, 10am). www.royalalberthall.com

Remaining 2026 Films in Concert

Remaining titles in this year’s Films in Concert programme include Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl; La La Land and Casino Royale (2006).

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