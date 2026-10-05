Video: FENCES Production Trailer Released at Lyric Hammersmith
The trailer follows an earlier rehearsal clip shared by the theatre.
FENCES has a new production trailer from Lyric Hammersmith, giving audiences a fuller look at the staging ahead of the show landing at the venue on October 6. The clip arrives as the production moves from rehearsal room to stage, with tickets starting at £10.
August Wilson's play centers on family, race and the American Dream, following a Black family in post-war America as they confront grief, love and the weight of unmet ambitions. The drama is one of the most acclaimed entries in Wilson's Pittsburgh Cycle, and this Lyric Hammersmith staging marks its first UK revival in a decade.
The production trailer builds on footage the theatre previously shared from inside the rehearsal room, giving ticket buyers a second glimpse of the cast at work before opening. Lyric Hammersmith has described the piece as a deeply human portrait of what it means to be a family, a theme carried through from the rehearsal preview to this latest video.
More on the production's development can be found in the theatre's earlier rehearsal footage, detailed in Lyric Hammersmith's previous FENCES rehearsal trailer.
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