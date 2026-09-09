THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG Extends West End Run to 2028 as Mischief Celebrates 20 Years

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Mischief is celebrating a dozen years at The Duchess Theatre as its Olivier and Tony Award-winning production of The Play That Goes Wrong extends booking until January 2028, the start of Mischief's 20th Anniversary Year.

Mischief Founders Henry Lewis (Artistic Director) and Jonathan Sayer (Creative Director) said, 'We are absolutely thrilled, and deeply bewildered, that The Play That Goes Wrong is extending its booking into January 2028. When we first created this show as drama school graduates, performing to an audience of just four paying customers at the Old Red Lion Theatre, we genuinely didn't think we'd survive the month—let alone twelve years in London's West End.

To think that our beautifully choreographed disasters will keep wrecking the Duchess Theatre infrastructure through to 2028 is a testament to the incredible support of our audiences, the brilliance of our cast and crew, and the sheer durability of Nigel Hook's collapsing set designs.

Entering 2028 also marks 20 years since we first founded Mischief. We started this company two decades ago with a shared love for making people laugh, a complete lack of a backup plan, and an accidental expertise in things falling apart. To reach our 20th anniversary with our very first West End show still running night after night is a dream come true. We are immensely grateful to the two million plus theatregoers who have joined the chaos, and we can't wait to spend the next few years making sure absolutely nothing goes right!'

About The Play That Goes Wrong

The Play That Goes Wrong opened at London's Duchess Theatre in September 2014. The show's success is a testament to the hard work and determination of a group of drama school graduates who became friends, set up a company under the name 'Mischief' and created an extraordinary body of work over the past 12 years.

The Cornley Drama Society have announced that they intend to keep performing the show until they get it 100% right. Cornley have yet to notice the new extension date!

The cast currenty providing mayhem at the Duchess Theatre are: Ruby Ablett as Annie, Matthew Spencer as Chris, Raphael Bushay as Robert, Luke Wilson as Jonathan, Lucinda Turner as Sandra, Alex Bird as Dennis, Joshua Lendon as Max and Kieron Michael as Trevor. Winston the dog returns to play Winston the dog. (If Winston is found). The understudies are: Paige Round, Harry Al-Adwani, Tom Quinn, Will Bishop and Phoenix Edwards.

Further details about plans for MISCHIEF's 20th Anniversary celebrations in 2028 will be announced in due course.

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