THE MOUSETRAP Extends Booking and Announces New Cast

Article Pixel Oct. 29, 2019  
THE MOUSETRAP Extends Booking and Announces New Cast

According to London Theatre Direct, The Mousetrap by Agatha Christie has extended its run in the West End once more. It is now booking through November 2020 at St. Martin's Theatre.

The production has also announced a new cast, including Mitchel Baggott as Sergeant Trotter, David Boyle as Mr Paravicini, Rob Edwards as Major Metcalf, Tom England as Christopher Wren, Max Gell as Giles Ralston, Vivien Keene as Mrs Boyle, Victoria Lucie as Miss Casewell, and Molly Roberts as Mollie Ralston.

First seen in Nottingham in 1952 starring Richard Attenborough and his wife Sheila Sim, The Mousetrap went on to become the world's longest running stage production following its West End transfer to The Ambassadors in 1952 and St Martins in 1973 where it has played ever since, continuing a record-breaking run with over 27,500 performances in London so far. The beloved murder mystery returns to the road following the success of the first ever UK tour in 2012.

Buy Tickets at TodayTix



Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You

  • Learn Laugh & Love At Jewish Community Center October And November Programs
  • Author Of 'Discipline With Love And Limits' To Be Featured At Jewish Community Center November Program
  • Carlsen Center Presents Harlem 100 Celebration at Yardley Hall
  • Carlsen Center Presents Robert Randolph And The Family Band At Yardley Hall