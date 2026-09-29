THE MAGIC FLUTE to Tour UK October–December 2026

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Luca Silvestrini's Protein takes its critically acclaimed dance-theatre adaptation of Mozart's opera, The Magic Flute, on a UK tour from 24 October to 5 December, visiting Aberystwyth, Maidenhead, London, Hexham and Walsall. Further tour dates for 2027 are to be announced.

Created especially for children 7+ and their families, The Magic Flute tells a tale of love and friendship triumphing over darkness. The story follows the fun-loving bird catcher Papageno and the lost Prince Tamino as they set out on a quest to rescue Princess Pamina, uncovering the truth about the mysterious Queen of the Night and the powerful leader Sarastro.

Of The Magic Flute, Luca Silvestrini said: “The Magic Flute marks our first new stage production since The Little Prince premiered in 2018, and we're thrilled to share this reimagined version of a classic with audiences of all ages. After the 2025 triumphant opening at Pavilion Dance South West, Dance East and The Place, we are incredibly excited to bring the show to more people and places across the UK.”

The Magic Flute is brought to life through a playful mix of dancing, singing, storytelling and striking visuals, with set and costume designs by Dick Bird, a rearranged version of the original Mozart score with additional new music by Frank Moon, creative captions and video design by Douglas Baker, and lighting by Rachel Shipp.

Featuring a cast of four performers in multiple roles, including dancers Nathan Bartman, Jacob Lang, Mette Nilsen and soprano Donna Lennard, who starred in Protein's May Contain Food and The Little Prince.

With accessibility at its heart, every performance includes integrated creative captioning, with select relaxed shows also offering BSL interpretation, touch tours and audio description, ensuring a welcoming experience for all.

Following the success of Protein's award-winning family show The Little Prince, this latest enchanting production from Luca Silvestrini offers the perfect theatrical experience for the whole family.

For over 25 years Luca Silvestrini's Protein has been one of the most distinctive voices in British dance theatre, blending choreography, text, music, and social commentary to engage and entertain audiences and participants across the world. Winner of the Critic's Circle National Dance Award for Best Independent Dance Company in 2011 and nominated again in 2016 and 2025, its body of work includes LOL (lots of love), Border Tales, May Contain Food, The Little Prince, and dance film The Sun Inside. For his work Luca has won a Jerwood Choreography Award, a Bonnie Bird New Choreography Award, The Place Prize Audience Award and One Dance UK's Artistic Innovation in Dance Award.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 32 Days 03 Hrs 56 Min 14 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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