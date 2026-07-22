THE KING’S RANSOM and NO MAN'S LAND Revival With Will Open at Donmar Warehouse

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The Donmar Warehouse has announced further programming for the 2026/2027 season, including The King's Ransom and No Man's Land.

In December, the Donmar will present the world premiere of a new play by Bruntwood Prize-winning playwright Stuart Slade - The King's Ransom. Directed by Matthew Dunster, who returns to the Donmar after the sell-out critically acclaimed revival of Dealer's Choice, the play is inspired by one of the strangest crime stories in American history – the plot to steal the earthly remains of The King of Rock and Roll.

The Donmar will then stage a major revival of Harold Pinter's No Man's Land, directed by Patrick Marber who continues his creative collaboration with the Donmar following After Miss Julie, Don Juan in Soho, his adaptation of Trelawny of the “Wells”, and the recent revival of Dealer's Choice. Marber directs Simon Russell Beale, Rupert Everett, Olivier Huband and Jay Simpson.

Also announced is the full company for the world premiere of Danny Lee Wynter's Ilford Boy. Donmar Artistic Director Tim Sheader directs Lindsey Coulson (Eileen), Cary Crankson (Trevor), Gershwyn Eustache Jnr (Ken), Aaron Gill (Raj), Charlotte Jaconelli (Ann), Sinead Matthews (Jackie), Craig Stein (Patrick), Leo Whitfield-Harris (Ted), and Ria Zmitrowicz (Tillie).

Azuka Oforka and Rafaella Marcus have been selected as the recipients of the 2026 Theatre Royal Haymarket Writers Award, presented in partnership with Access Entertainment, owner of the Theatre Royal Haymarket. Established to support the development of outstanding playwrights and help bring new voices to the UK's major stages, the Award commissions two writers each year to develop a new play. Recipients receive a full commission alongside access to the Donmar's artistic team, who support the research and development of their work through readings, workshops and collaboration with professional actors.

Artistic Director Tim Sheader and Executive Director Henny Finch said “We are delighted today to announce two new shows coming up at the Donmar. We know Matthew Dunster is going to thrill audiences over the festive season with Stuart Slade's new play The King's Ransom based on an outrageous and hilarious true crime story. And in 2027 we look forward to welcoming Patrick Marber back to the Donmar to direct Harold Pinter's masterpiece No Man's Land with Simon Russell Beale, and Rupert Everett making his Donmar debut. And we are also so pleased to be able to announce today the cast for Danny Lee Wynter's Ilford Boy. We look forward to welcoming audiences this Autumn and Winter to experience these productions in our powerfully intimate space.”

Public booking for The King's Ransom and No Man's Land opens at 12pm Friday 31 July.

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