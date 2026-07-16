Francesca Moody Productions to Take Over The Other Palace for First Full Season

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Francesca Moody Productions (FMP) has announced its first full season of work, taking over The Other Palace this autumn and winter. This marks an exciting new chapter for the company, bringing together a dynamic programme of original work, all of which started its life at the Edinburgh Fringe.

Having originated two of the most globally successful shows of the last decade: Fleabag and Baby Reindeer, Francesca Moody is one of the industry's most influential and award-winning producers, renowned for championing bold new voices and developing groundbreaking work that has gone on to achieve international acclaim.

Reflecting Moody's distinctive artistic vision and ongoing commitment to supporting innovative theatre-makers, The Other Palace season will feature some of FMP's most successful work to date. From the mind-bending theatrical experiment of Tim Crouch's An Oak Tree, to the razor-sharp dark comedy of Feeling Afraid As If Something Terrible Might Happen starring Steven Webb and directed by Matthew Xia (The Harder They Come, Tambo & Bones), and the gloriously unhinged chaos of Garry Starr: Classic Penguins, each production celebrates original voices and pushes the boundaries of what live theatre can be. Over 4000 tickets will be available at £20 across the season with tickets now on sale.

Francesca Moody said: 'This is an incredible opportunity to bring three extraordinary shows to London this autumn and celebrate the breadth of brilliant new work that has begun its life on smaller stages at the Fringe. All three shows push the boundaries of great storytelling, united by a playful theatricality and led by three brilliant and singular performers. Through this season, FMP continues its commitment to bold new work. Fleabag and Baby Reindeer have proven that daring solo shows can transcend the festival environment and captivate the world. We are in the business of building modern classics and the opportunity to do that by sharing these shows with a wider audience is truly thrilling.'

The Other Palace season dovetails with FMP's 3-week residency in London at the Young Vic (19 September – 10 October) which will showcase over 40 bold, cross-genre shows from the company's intimate purpose-built venue Shedinburgh. This directly follows the venue's second year at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, where it will be running at Assembly Checkpoint all August. Other current and upcoming FMP productions include Relics (until 18 July, Lyric Hammersmith), Crybabies: The Scaring (Pleasance Two, Edinburgh Fringe, 5–30 August and Soho Theatre, 3–23 September) and ROLEPLAY (Summerhall, Edinburgh Fringe, 6–31 August).

With Shedinburgh at the Young Vic, and Crybabies: The Scaring transferring to Soho Theatre, FMP is set to have multiple projects running in London this autumn, celebrating the company's commitment to Fringe work past, present, and future and paving a new path for festival theatre to find commercial success in the capital.

FMP AT THE OTHER PALACE SEASON

AN OAK TREE

7 October – 15 November 2026

Press Night: 7 October

Starring Tim Crouch with second actor casting to be announced.

Since its world premiere in 2005, Tim Crouch's An Oak Tree has become one of the most influential and widely celebrated plays of the 21st century, performed hundreds of times in more than 19 countries while continually reinventing itself. A play that shaped the theatre landscape, its groundbreaking premise sees a different guest artist join Crouch for every performance, stepping on stage without ever having read or rehearsed the play. Over the past two decades, more than 350 performers have taken on this extraordinary theatrical challenge, creating a unique event every night and an audience experience like no other.

The remarkable roll call of guest artists who have previously performed the play includes Frances McDormand, Geoffrey Rush, Peter Dinklage, Mike Myers, David Tennant, Jessie Buckley, Russell Tovey, Indira Varma, Mark Gatiss, Sophie Okonedo, Sharon D Clarke, Alanis Morissette, Toby Jones, Christopher Eccleston, Meera Syal, Julie Hesmondhalgh, Adjoa Andoh, Eddie Marsan, Nina Sosanya, Alfred Enoch, Arthur Darvill, Alex Lawther, Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù, Luke Thompson, Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Michelle Terry, among many others. Constantly evolving while remaining unmistakably itself, An Oak Tree has become a landmark of contemporary theatre – an unforgettable exploration of grief, suggestion and the uniquely live experience of performance. Starring Tim Crouch with second actor casting to be announced.

Tickets: https://theotherpalace.co.uk/an-oak-tree/

Garry Starr: CLASSIC PENGUINS

22 October 2026 – 3 January 2027

Press Night: 23 October

Internationally acclaimed, award-winning performer Garry Starr (created by Damien Warren-Smith) has become one of the most exhilarating and unpredictable forces in contemporary comedy, earning a devoted global following for his riotously physical, gloriously anarchic performances. In Classic Penguins, Garry Starr is hell-bent on saving books from extinction by performing every Penguin Classic novel ever written, mostly naked (but with flippers). The comic wunderkind takes audiences on a literary adventure through the world's most iconic works of fiction – from The Little Prince to Moby Dick and everything in between, nothing is safe from being lampooned with the utmost nincompoopery.

Winning critical acclaim and playing to sold-out audiences across the UK, Australia and beyond, Garry Starr continues to push the boundaries of theatrical comedy with his fearless blend of clowning, improvisation and spectacularly ill-advised ambition. This summer, he returns with Classic Penguins to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe (Pleasance Grand, 5–30 August) while also making his Off-Broadway debut at Studio Seaview (3 September – 4 October) – bringing his trademark brand of joyful chaos to audiences on both sides of the Atlantic.

Tickets: https://theotherpalace.co.uk/garry-starr-classic-penguins/

FEELING AFRAID AS IF SOMETHING TERRIBLE IS GOING TO HAPPEN

19 November 2026 – 10 January 2027

Press Night: 26 November

'I'm 36, I'm a comedian, and I'm about to kill my boyfriend…'

Since its premiere in 2022, Feeling Afraid As If Something Terrible Is Going to Happen has established itself as one of the stand-out, critically acclaimed new solo shows of recent years. Written by Marcelo Dos Santos (Backstairs Billy) and starring acclaimed stage and screen actor Steven Webb (The History Boys, The Book of Mormon, Shucked), the darkly funny, emotionally charged production premiered in Roundabout at Edinburgh Festival Fringe before transferring to London, earning multiple awards across the two runs. The production is directed by Matthew Xia (The Harder They Come, Tambo & Bones).

Following sold-out runs and an Australian tour, the show has captivated audiences with its razor-sharp writing, psychological insight and compelling exploration of anxiety, intimacy and self-sabotage. Continuing its international success, the production has just completed a U.S. run at Studio Theatre, Washington (4 June – 12 July) introducing American audiences to the critically celebrated play.

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