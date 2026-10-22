THE HISTORY BOYS Will Return to the West End at Theatre Royal Haymarket

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The original, multi-award-winning production of Alan Bennett's The History Boys will return to London's West End next year for the first time in 20 years.

Considered one of the best plays of the 21st Century, The History Boys received its World Premiere at The National Theatre in 2004 before transferring to the West End and Broadway, winning three Olivier Awards and six Tony Awards and launching the careers of its young cast. Originally directed by multi-award winner Nicholas Hytner (The Standard of Living, One Man, Two Guvnors, GIANT) and designed by Olivier Award winner Bob Crowley (The Standard of Living, GIANT, The Inheritance), the two will reunite to bring this seminal production to the Theatre Royal Haymarket for a 16 week engagement from Saturday 10 April - Sunday 24 July with opening night on Monday 19 April. Casting for the production will be announced in January 2027.

Set against a backdrop of 1980s Britain, Alan Bennett's history-making play tracks the course of eight schoolboys at an all-boys Grammar School in Sheffield, as they navigate sex, school politics and their teachers' intellectual battle of wills. Poignant, subversive and deeply funny, The History Boys explores sexuality, adolescence and the nature of history, challenging the purpose of education whilst reflecting the changing face of England.

Brian and Dayna Lee said: 'When Nicholas Hytner's production of The History Boys first arrived on the London stage, it was an era-defining moment in contemporary British theatre. It was a cultural phenomenon that enthralled audiences on both sides of the Atlantic and introduced a new generation to the power of theatre. It's a privilege to bring Alan Bennett's landmark production back to the West End for the first time in 20 years, with the incomparable Nicholas Hytner once again at the helm, as we continue our partnership that began with GIANT and continued more recently with The Standard of Living.

Bennett's sharp, funny and deeply moving exploration of institutional culture, class and education feels as timely as ever. We can't wait to share this remarkable production with a whole new generation.'

Nicholas Hytner commented: “More than 20 years after it opened at The National Theatre, it's the right time to be bringing this great and much loved play back to the London stage. I can't wait to take another look at it, and to introduce it to a new generation of theatre goers. My collaboration with Alan Bennett has been central to my creative life, and it's a delight to be back in the theatre with him again.”

Alan Bennett said: “The History Boys is one of the happiest plays I've written. Or rather, it was one of the happiest of my plays to write. It was also one of the quickest to set down, taking far less than my usual five years. So, something of a record for me. The play is full of quotes and has itself become eminently quotable. A joy for any playwright. I welcome its return under Nicholas Hytner.”

The original National Theatre production of The History Boys will be produced in the West End by Brian & Dayna Lee and Nicholas Hytner with Len Blavatnik & Danny Cohen for Access Entertainment. Mark Rubinstein is Executive Producer and General Management is by Short Street Productions Ltd.

Tickets for The History Boys will go on general sale from 9am on Friday 23 October, with 20,000 tickets priced at £25 available throughout the run.

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