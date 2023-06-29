THE FLEA Comes to The Yard Theatre

The Yard Theatre has announced the world premiere production of The Flea by James Fritz (Lava, Ross & Rachel, Parliament Square). A retelling of the Cleveland Street Scandal that shook England. The Flea will be directed by The Yard's Founder and Artistic Director, Jay Miller and runs from 11 October to 18 November (press night, 17 October).

July 1889, London. Charlie Swinscow is arrested for theft. He had more cash on his person than a poor lad like him is expected to have.





A retelling of the Cleveland Street Scandal that shook England-from the streets of Bermondsey to the halls of Buckingham Palace—featuring a flea, a horse, a detective, a queen, a pimp, a god, and Charlie, the telegraph boy who knelt before the Crown.





From writer James Fritz (4★ Ross & Rachel, 4★ Parliament Square) and directed by The Yard's Artistic Director Jay Miller (5★ The Crucible, 5★ This Beautiful Future).

James Fritz is a playwright from South London. His plays for stage include Cashmoney Now (The Big House), Lava (Fifth Word/Soho Theatre), The Fall (National Youth Theatre/Southwark Playhouse), Parliament Square (Royal Exchange/Bush Theatre), Start Swimming (Young Vic), Ross & Rachel (Assembly/BAC/59E59), Four Minutes Twelve Seconds (Hampstead Theatre/Trafalgar Studios) and LINES (Rosemary Branch Theatre). Plays for audio include: The Test Batsman's Room At The End Of The World, Dear Harry Kane, Eight Point Nine Nine, Death Of A Cosmonaut, Comment Is Free (all BBC Radio 4) and Skyscraper Lullaby (Audible Originals)

He has won the Critics Circle Theatre Award for Most Promising Playwright, the Bruntwood Prize for Playwriting, The Imison and Tinniswood BBC Audio Drama Awards and the ARIA Radio Academy Award for Best Drama on two separate occasions. He has also been nominated for the Olivier Award for Outstanding Achievement in an Affiliate Theatre and was runner-up in the 2013 Verity Bargate Award.

Fritz Says, 'I've long had a special connection to The Yard as a place and a space, and I can't wait to see The Flea fill those beautiful concrete floors. It's the biggest, most ambitious thing I've ever written, and I'm buzzing to see what Jay and the team do with it.'

As part of The Yard's Schools Programme, through which the theatre offers schools in East London a pre-show workshop, a special matinee performance, and a post-show Q&A, all for £5 per student, James will facilitate workshops unpacking the themes of The Flea and explore the creative team's approach to making the production.

Director Jay Miller is the theatre director who founded The Yard Theatre and has been the driving force behind the organisation since its inception. Jay's credits at The Yard have included This Beautiful Future by Rita Kalnejais (5* The Stage), The Crucible (5* The Sunday Times, Evening Standard) and Dirty Crusty by Clare Barron (5* Evening Standard).

Miller said, 'The Flea is a glorious depiction of Victorian England, demonstrating that although progress does take place, some things always stay the same. This is a vivid (and sometimes hilarious) portrait of Royal Britain. A Britain that is angry, deferential, unequal, patient and in awe of its past.

I am delighted to be back directing again! After a break from it all I can't wait to make another show. And I am delighted that James has entrusted me to bring his brilliant play to the stage.'

Norah Lopez Holden plays Queen Victoria and Emily Swinscow. Norah's previous stage appearances include The Art of Illusion (Hampstead), Hamlet (Young Vic), Equus (Theatre Royal Stratford East), The Winter's Tale/Eyam (Shakespeare's Globe), The Almighty Sometimes and Our Town (Royal Exchange, Manchester), Ghosts (HOME, Manchester), and Epic Love and Pop Songs (Pleasance, Edinburgh). On radio she has appeared in Our Friends In The North, and other productions for BBC Radio 4.

Full casting will be announced later this summer.

In line with The Yard's approach to exploring the stories and ideas in shows in different ways, two events have been programmed alongside performances of The Flea. First, audience members are invited to sit down with James Fitz and Jay Miller to discuss the show over pie and mash at Conversations Over Dinner on 2 November. Later in the run The Yard will host King of Kings, a cabaret evening hosted by dragking royalty Beau Jangles on 16 November. Every Friday and Saturday audiences are also warmly invited to continue their night at The Yard by being part of the theatre's nightlife programme, when the bar becomes a home for collectives from across London's subcultures, with a particular focus on queer communities.