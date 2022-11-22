THE FIR TREE at Shakespeare's Globe Announces Casting and Festive Family Activities

Shakespeare's Globe has announced the return of its climate conscious festive production, The Fir Tree, running 15 - 31 December. Written by Globe writer-in-residence Hannah Khalil and directed by Michelle Terry (Artistic Director), this enchanting retelling of Hans Christian Andersen's fairy tale opens in The Globe Theatre. Paul Ready (Motherland BBC; Macbeth, Globe) and Anna Crichlow (Julius Caesar, Globe on Tour 2022) return to the cast, alongside new cast members Tony Jayawardena (Christmas at the Snow Globe, Globe), Molly Logan (Macbeth, Globe), and Jos Vantyler (The Two Noble Kinsmen, Globe). Suitable for all ages, from the young to the young at heart, all are welcome. Audiences can join in with making sparrows who visit the forest, the carol-singing, tree decorating, all while keeping cosy with a hot chocolate or mulled wine under the wintry star-lit sky.

Hope and joy shouldn't cost the Earth. Tickets start from Â£5.

â€¯In a beautiful wood stands a little Fir Tree. Kept company by woodland creatures, it enjoys a peaceful life. But the Fir Tree is curious. It dreams of a world outside the forest, yearning for adventure. What will happen when it grows up? Where will it go? And will it be everything the Fir Tree wished for?

The Fir Tree celebrates the wonder and abundance of the natural world and shines a light on the importance of taking care of our planet. Designer Sam Wilde's puppets are created from repurposed cardboard bringing the enchanting onstage world to life. Families can also join in the fun by creating sparrow puppets in a Craft and Puppetry Workshop for ages 5-8, explore the story through performance in a Family Drama Workshop for ages 9-12, or use free how-to videos to make puppets and decorations from recycled materials to bring along to the show.