THE FINELLIS MUSICAL to Have World Premiere In London in 2024

The production will run June 3-16, 2024 at Wonderville, London.

By: Oct. 31, 2023

Ticket sales begin for the World Premiere of The Finellis Musical (based on the award-winning film The Finellis Movie) at
Wonderville, London from June 3, 2024.

London audiences can expect lots of belly laughs when The Finellis Musical begins its strictly limited season from June 3-16 at Wonderville. Hot on the heels of its sold-out producer's presentation in May, Marjan Content Productions and Murphy's Law Productions are proud to announce the World Premiere of The Finellis Musical."Based on the award-winning comedy,

The Finellis Movie (64 award nominations, 22 awards in 12 countries; 7.4/10 Rating on IMDb; 5-Stars on Amazon Prime & Apple TV), has book and lyrics by Mark Janicello and music by Ulf Weidmann.

"Here I Am Again," "Zombie Heart," "You Gotta Be A Goodfella" and "Love Will Never Die," are a few of the memorable songs that will tickle your funny bone and touch your heart. Ticket sales begin today on TodayTix and Fever. Boasting a top ticket price of only £26.50, The Finellis Musical ensures that this family show is actually affordable for a family to watch together.

SYNOPSIS:

It's like "Mrs. Doubtfire" meets "Goodfellas." American singer Tony Finelli spends 15 years in a Berlin prison to save his family from being killed by Mafia boss, Mr. Big. The musical begins on the day Tony is released. He returns home to find that his children hardly remember him, his wife has divorced him, and his mansion is now a Bed and Breakfast. To win back his family and rebuild his career, Tony, the proud peacock, swallows his pride and takes over the janitor's job.

Casting and Leading Team announcements to follow.

The Finellis Musical - Performance Schedule


1. Monday 3rd June 2024 | Preview Performance 1: 7:30 PM
2. Tuesday 4th June 2024 | Preview Performance 2: 7:30 PM
3. Wednesday 5th June 2024 | World-Premiere 6:30 PM
4. Thursday 6th June 2024 | Performance: 7:30 PM
5. Friday 7th June 2024 | Performance:7:30 PM
6. Saturday 8th June 2024 | Performance: 2:30 PM
7. Saturday 8th June 2024 | Performance: 7:30 PM
8. Sunday 9th June 2024 | Performance: 2:30 PM
9. Tuesday 11th June 2024 | Performance: 7:30 PM
10.Wednesday 12th June 2024 | Performance: 2:30 PM
11.Wednesday 12th June 2024 | Performance: 7:30 PM
12.Thursday 13th June 2024 | Performance: 7:30 PM
13.Friday 14th June 2024 | Performance: 7:30 PM
14.Saturday 15th June 2024 | Performance: 2:30 PM
15.Saturday 15th June 2024 | Performance: 7:30 PM
16.Sunday 16th June 2024 | Performance: 14:30 PM

The Finellis Musical - Ticket Prices

  • Ground Level Stall Seat £26.50
  • *First Rows of Raised Stall Seats £26.50
  • Right-hand Balcony Seat £26.50
  • Student partial-view Left Balcony £7.50
  • Wheelchair access seats £10.00
  • Group Ticket 4-10 tickets: £17.50
  • Group Ticket +10 tickets: £15.00
  • VIP Premium Package Add-On: + £15.00 per person in any category includes a welcome drink (beer, wine or soft drink), 1 free souvenir program, and 1 free souvenir coffee mug

*In cooperation with GoLiveTheatre.org the producers of The Finellis Musical are making 15 Stall Seats available for every performance at the reduced price of £5.00 to make our show accessible to lower-income families and individuals.




