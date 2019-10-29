THE CANARY AND THE CROW Will Transfer to Arcola Theatre

Award-winning Middle Child are to transfer their Edinburgh hit, 'The Canary and the Crow', gig theatre about a working class black kid who's accepted to a prestigious grammar school, to Arcola Theatre, London.

This lyrical, semi-autobiographical piece from writer and performer Daniel Ward uses grime, hip hop and theatre to tell the story of the struggle between a new environment that doesn't accept you and an old one that has no

opportunity. Featuring original live music by Prez 96 and James Frewer, 'The Canary and the Crow' won the

Brighton Fringe Award for Excellence at the 2019 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

It transfers to Arcola Theatre from Thursday 16 January - Saturday 8 February.

Press night: Monday 20 January at 7pm.

Middle Child are a Hull-based company creating gig theatre that brings people together for a good night out with big ideas. They tell untold stories which capture the electrifying moment when the beat drops, mixing original live music with bold new writing.

"The audience was on their feet before the show was even finished" The List

Middle Child Artistic Director Paul Smith said: "We are incredibly excited to bring 'The Canary and the Crow' to London and the Arcola Theatre for an extended run in January. We've already had lots of fun sharing this show with audiences at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe and on the Paines Plough Roundabout tour and know that London

audiences will really take to it. Daniel's story is an important one that needs to be heard by so many people and Arcola is the perfect space for us to do that."

Arcola Theatre Artistic Director Mehmet Ergen said: "I am delighted that The Canary and The Crow is coming to Arcola for its first full-length London run in 2020. This electrifying story of a young man struggling to find his place in a divided society will resonate just as strongly in London as it did in Edinburgh. I am looking forward to sharing it with you next year."





Related Articles Shows View More UK / West End Stories

More Hot Stories For You