THE BRIDGE to Open at Bush Theatre in October

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Palestinian actor and comedian Alaa Shehada will return to the Bush following his Scotsman Fringe First-winning debut, The Horse of Jenin, with this year's Fringe-First-winning The Bridge, which runs 28 October to 11 November (press night 2 November). Written and performed by Shehada, The Bridge is co-written and directed by Sam Beale.

Every year, Alaa's mother sends a gift of separation from her home in Jenin to her sister in Amman. A container of olive oil made from his grandfather's olive trees. And this year, as every year, Alaa is delivering it himself.

Carrying a large yellow container, he leaves his home alongside thousands of other Palestinians. To make this journey, he must cross 'the bridge' in the heart of Jordan Valley - the only way Palestinians in the West Bank are permitted to leave or return home. But the container leaks, dripping oil throughout its journey through border crossings, Israeli occupation, and into Jordan.

The Bridge is a very human tale of family and connection, hope and joy, set against the brutal truths of the impacts of colonialism and the broken promises of the British in Palestine. Writer and performer Alaa Shehada brings his high-energy mix of storytelling, stand-up and physical comedy to the story of his own journey, and the journeys of other travellers who join him on this bizarre road trip. Co-written with and directed by Sam Beale.

Standard tickets range from £15 to £35. Concessions offer £5 off standard-priced tickets over £20. Available for students, senior citizens, disabled, and unemployed/unwaged patrons. Under 30s and Local residents can get up to £10 off tickets and discounts at the bar with a free membership. Available online. Tickets for The Bridge can be booked online or the Box Office on 020 8743 5050. With a Bush Theatre season ticket, the more shows you book, the more you save.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 29 Days 13 Hrs 12 Min 59 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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