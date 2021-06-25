TELL ME STRAIGHT Joins King's Head Theatre's Queer Season

Dani is done with Him and his bullsh*t! He needs to "fix up and get him some rainbow flag waving D".

She's heard it all - Soldiers. Chefs. Osama (not that one). He's been through the lot of them and they've got one thing in common, they're all straight. He's got a plan: 30 days. No booze. No fast food. No shagging. But like buses...

"It's like I'm a beacon. Some gay lighthouse on the curious shoreline and these straights squint from the distant sea and drift towards me."

'Tell Me Straight' by Paul Bradshaw is an explosive one-act play which follows Him trying to break this cycle. Will he finally listen to Dani or constantly get sucked in by the straightest of dicksand?

Paul Bradshaw ('The Barn', 'Two Cities') stars in his own one-act play together with George Greenland ('Two Cities') and Stephanie Levi-John ('The Spanish Princess').

Director Imogen Hudson-Clayton ('Lava Lamps', 'Nameless'), Assistant Director Hiba Elchikhe (currently playing Pritti Pasha in 'Everybody's Talking About Jamie') Lighting Designeer Chloe Stally-Gibson ('The Barn'). Produced by Liam Gartland for Gartland Productions.

The company is composed of queer and/or working-class artists, something Bradshaw and Gartland are hugely passionate about.

Bradshaw said: "It's time to have rooms where the whole company is made up of the people reflected in the work. Representation matters, and we're excited to get started with this team."

For more information visit https://kingsheadtheatre.com/whats-on/queer-season-tell-me-straight.