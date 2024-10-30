TEALIGHT Comes to The Hope Theatre This December

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Springbok Production House has announced Tealight, a new one-man show by award-winning writer and performer Josh Maughan, co-written by Katie Bourne. Set to debut at The Hope Theatre in December, Tealight is a provocative exploration of modern queer euphoria – the freedom it simultaneously celebrates and threatens, reflecting Springbok's unyielding commitment to bringing raw, challenging, and urgent stories to the stage.

Following the success of Springbok's summer hit, Eucharist, which recently earned the Standing Ovation Award for Best New Writing, Tealight reunites the acclaimed team behind the thriller. While Eucharist starred the talents of Saskia Mollard and Tobias Abott under the direction of Maughan, this time, the roles are flipped—Saskia and Tobias step into the director's chair.

Springbok's roots at The Hope Theatre run deep, with previous productions such as These Craters of Ours, Nice Jewish Boy, and Our 1972, establishing its reputation for thought-provoking theatre that cuts to the heart of human contradictions and complexities.

The complaints are piling up—and Lucas is starting to see why.

Lucas is a creatively frustrated, queer millennial working in the complaints department of Grindr. Twinks complain, hunks complicate—and meanwhile, Lucas's own life is coming apart at the seams.

Family? Complicated. Colleagues? Incestuous. Love life? Let's just swipe left on that dream.

Lucas stumbles through the contradictions of queer life, navigating a world where boundaries blur and every encounter feels like both a triumph and a trap. Tealight explores the fine line between embracing freedom and becoming consumed by it.

Lucas's journey challenges what “queer connections” really look like when everything seems fleeting, and the very apps that are meant to unite us actually push us further apart. Is breaking the binary really liberating? Or does it create new boxes, new rules, and new ways to feel lost?

Creator Josh Maughan, whose previous one-man Nice Jewish Boy won the Guild of Media Arts Award, said, “The Hope is my safe space as a creative. It's where we've started with some of our best ideas, and it feels totally right returning with Tealight's debut. I joke with my friends that ‘the only thing harder than being a creative in London is being single in London.' It's funny, but with a queer lens, it's also a vital exploration of our culture – what we're doing right and what we're definitely doing wrong.”

Tealight is an ode to finding meaning in the fragments whilst learning how to keep your own flame alive.

Tealight runs from 4 – 7 December at The Hope Theatre.

