Susan Wokoma Announced as Host of The Stage Debut Awards 2022 Alongside Presenters and Performers

BAFTA Award-winning actor Susan Wokoma has been announced as the host of The Stage Debut Awards 2022, in association with Ambassador Theatre Group. The Stage Debut Awards celebrate the very best breakthrough talent in theatre, from actors and directors to designers, writers, composers and lyricists, all of whom have made their professional debuts in the past two years.

Wokoma won BAFTA Breakthrough Brit in 2017, the same year she made her West End theatre debut in the Olivier Award-winning comedy Labour of Love. She was a member of The National Youth Theatre, making her professional acting debut in the BAFTA-winning That Summer Day before going on to train at RADA aged 19. On stage, her work includes productions at the Royal Court, Bush Theatre, Almeida Theatre, National Theatre, Donmar Warehouse and St. Ann's Warehouse in New York. In 2019, she played the role of Bottom in A Midsummer Night's Dream at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre, with The Daily Telegraph calling her performance sheer bliss and praising it as one of the most endearing and effortlessly funny Bottoms I've ever seen. Her film and TV credits include E4's Chewing Gum, Netflix's Enola Holmes and E4/Netflix's Crazyhead. Most recently she led the cast of BBC One's Cheaters.

Wokoma comments, I am absolutely THRILLED to host The Stage Debut Awards and welcome all the fresh faced theatre huns into our magical world. It's so important to lift up young talent as well as people of any age conquering theatre for the first time. YOU ARE ALL WELCOME! See you on 18th September!

Those presenting awards on Sunday 18th September include Amanda Abbington (Sherlock, BBC; The Son, Almeida/Duke Of York) whose sparkling career spans beloved TV, film and theatre appearances. She will present Best Performer in a Play. Olivier and Tony Award-nominated director Jamie Lloyd will present Best Director. Lloyd is known for the work of his eponymous company including Betrayal at the Harold Pinter Theatre and The Seagull and A Doll's House both at the Playhouse Theatre. Best Creative West End Debut will be presented by singer, songwriter and performer Louise Redknapp (Fatal Attraction, UK Tour; 9 to 5, Savoy Theatre; Cabaret, UK Tour).

Scottish actress Sharon Small (The Inspector Lynley Mysteries, BBC; Law & Order: UK, ITV) known for her work in film, radio, theatre, and television will present Best West End Debut Performer. Olivier Award-winning singer and actor, Matt Henry, who co-created and started in The Drifters Girl will also present, alongside multi-award-nominated theatre designer Anna Fleischle. They will present Best Performer in a Musical and Best Designer respectively. Best Writer will be presented by critically acclaimed playwright Roy Williams OBE. Singer, performer and Strictly Come Dancing winner, Jay McGuiness, will present Best Composer, Lyricist or Book Writer.

There will be a performance from Sam Tutty (Dear Evan Hansen) and Shan Ako (Hamilton), who will sing an original song by Jim Barnes and Kit Buchan, who won The Stage Debut Awards' Best Composer, Lyricist or Book Writer prize in 2020. Performances will also include Natalie Paris, an original cast member and previous queen of Six the Musical.

The Stage Debut Awards highlight breakthrough actors, writers, directors, designers, composers and lyricists, helping cement their position in the industry. This year's awards, in association with Ambassador Theatre Group, will take place on Sunday 18th September 2022, 6pm. The ceremony will also be available to watch live on The Stage's Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/thestage/

The inaugural The Stage Debut Awards took place in 2017. Previous winners include Sam Tutty (Dear Evan Hansen), Miriam-Teak Lee (& Juliet), Jac Yarrow (Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat), Bush Theatre artistic director Lynette Linton, and composers Femi Temowo (Death of a Salesman) and Dan Gillespie Sells (Everybody's Talking About Jamie). For full details on eligibility and the judging process see The Stage Debut Awards website: https://bit.ly/3mb94RZ

The full shortlist of Stage Debut Award 2022 nominees is available here: https://bit.ly/3dEpG4S