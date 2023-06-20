Summer Fun Lineup Set For The Polka Theatre

Polka Theatre's Artistic Director and Joint Chief Executive Helen Matravers has announced details of all the exciting activity taking place in the Wimbledon venue over the upcoming summer holidays:

Polka's Summer Fun Day will be held on 12 August from 9:30am–5pm, and will include a range of free, green-themed activities for the whole family including face painting, biodegradable glitter tattoos, storytelling and arts and eco-crafts.

For 3–7-year-olds, Peter Glanville and Julian Butler's acclaimed adaptation of the beautiful story The Everywhere Bear, from best-selling author Julia Donaldson and illustrator Rebecca Cobb, continues its run in Polka's Adventure Theatre until 13 August, captivating audiences with original songs and delightful puppetry.

For 6-12-year-olds, the UK's leading physical comedy ensemble Spymonkey present their hairlarious first show created especially for young people, Hairy. With great songs and bold visual comedy, this laugh-out-loud show for the whole family runs in Polka's Main Theatre from 1 July – 20 August.

For 6-24-month-olds and their grown-ups, the enchanting wordless show toooB runs in Polka's Adventure Theatre from 19-27 August. This gentle sensory adventure features an original soundtrack, captivating movement and interactive fun and games as well as a stay and play session with the show's performer.

Helen Matravers said, “We are committed to keeping summer fun, accessible and affordable at Polka. Our Summer Fun Day offers a brilliant opportunity to come and explore our wonderful building, facilities and take part in some great activities – and all at no cost, something incredibly important right now for our communities and families. The day will focus on sustainability, something we're all really passionate about especially ahead of our nature-themed Autumn season.

I'm so excited for my first Summer as Polka's Artistic Director and the chance to meet lots of children, families and artists who are up for having a lot of fun! I can't wait to hear laughter ringing out across the building from audiences enjoying Spymonkey's brilliantly bonkers and hilarious Hairy – I'm just now wiping laughter tears away after being in the rehearsal room. And if people don't have the Everywhere Bear music stuck in their heads already, they soon will – it's a gorgeous piece for younger ones. ”

Toby Park – Managing Artistic Director of Spymonkey said, “We've been having a ridiculous amount of fun in rehearsals at Polka. The room is full to bursting with silly ideas, laughter, wigs, hairpieces, cardboard cut-out hair-dos, false beards (and some real ones), shaving foam, water sprays, bubble guns, confetti, a leaf blower, giant scissors and comb, musical instruments and stretchy lycra body suits.”

Park continued, “It is quite a magical process to see a fully formed show emerging from the brilliant people we've gathered into one room. We can't wait for you all to see it. It's gonna get hairy.”

The theatre's well-regarded and popular Take Part offering continues during the summer holidays, with workshops for all ages including ; Acting with Masks; Summertime Tales; Polka Puppet Summer School and Polka Youth Theatre Summer School. For further information and to book, visit Click Here