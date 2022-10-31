Stratford East To Host Ramps On The Moon Symposium This Week
The symposium is for theatre industry professionals, working either in organisations or freelance, on Wednesday 2 November, 9.30am – 3pm.
Theatre Royal Stratford East are hosting a symposium sharing their learning/s from the past seven years as a partner in Ramps on the Moon, a consortium which aims to enrich stories and the ways in which they are told by putting deaf and disabled artists and audiences at the centre of their work. The symposium is for theatre industry professionals, working either in organisations or freelance, on Wednesday 2 November, 9.30am - 3pm.
Ramps on the Moon is a collaborative partnership of six National Portfolio Organisation theatres, led by the New Wolsey Theatre, Ipswich, with partners Birmingham Repertory Theatre, Theatre Royal Stratford East, Nottingham Playhouse, Leeds Playhouse and Sheffield Theatres. Previous productions have included The Government Inspector, The Who's Tommy, Our Country's Good and Oliver Twist.
The symposium coincides with the Stratford East run of the latest Ramps on the Moon production, Much Ado About Nothing, created by Sheffield Theatres which will run from Tue 01 - Sat 05 Nov. The next, and final, Ramps on the Moon show will be Stratford East's Village Idiot, written by Samson Hawkins and directed by Nadia Fall.
For details and to book visit www.stratfordeast.com
