Southbank Centre Announces Last Ever Performances of Travis Alabanza's BURGERZ
The London premiere of circus show Humans 2.0 was also announced
The Southbank Centre announces the return and last ever performances of Hackney Showroom & Travis Alabanza's Burgerz and the London Premiere of Australia's Circa's Humans 2.0 as part of its 2023 performance and dance programme, featuring international work and cross artform collaborations.
Carving out a place for themselves as one of the UK's prominent trans voices, Travis Alabanza presents the final run of Burgerz - a performance that is both timely and unsettling. Alabanza became "obsessed" with burgers after someone threw a burger at them and shouted a transphobic slur when they were on London's Waterloo Bridge. Burgerz is the climax of this obsession - exploring how trans bodies survive and how, by reclaiming an act of violence, we can address our own complicity. The final performances take place after a sell-out run in the Southbank Centre's Purcell Room in 2019 (8 - 12 Mar, Purcell Room).
Circus meets contemporary dance and pulsing electronic beats when internationally renowned circus group Circa brings Humans 2.0, to the Southbank Centre for its London Premiere. A symphony of acrobatics, music, sound and light, Humans 2.0 explores the challenge of being human, pushing bodies to their extreme. This incredibly physical performance asks if humankind can ever find a perfect balance - or whether adapting to constant change is the only way forward. Created by circus visionary Yaron Lifschitz, this next chapter of Circa's acclaimed Humans is a tightly woven choreography of bodies, revealed in Paul Jackson's dramatic lighting, with music by composer Ori Lichtik (12 - 16 Apr, Queen Elizabeth Hall).
Tickets go on sale to the Southbank Centre's Members on Tuesday 13 December and to the general public on Thursday 15 December
Photo Credit: Elise Rose
