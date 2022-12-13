Southbank Centre Announces Last Ever Performances of Travis Alabanza's BURGERZ

The Southbank Centre announces the return and last ever performances of Hackney Showroom & Travis Alabanza's Burgerz and the London Premiere of Australia's Circa's Humans 2.0 as part of its 2023 performance and dance programme, featuring international work and cross artform collaborations.

Carving out a place for themselves as one of the UK's prominent trans voices, Travis Alabanza presents the final run of Burgerz - a performance that is both timely and unsettling. Alabanza became "obsessed" with burgers after someone threw a burger at them and shouted a transphobic slur when they were on London's Waterloo Bridge. Burgerz is the climax of this obsession - exploring how trans bodies survive and how, by reclaiming an act of violence, we can address our own complicity. The final performances take place after a sell-out run in the Southbank Centre's Purcell Room in 2019 (8 - 12 Mar, Purcell Room).

Circus meets contemporary dance and pulsing electronic beats when internationally renowned circus group Circa brings Humans 2.0, to the Southbank Centre for its London Premiere. A symphony of acrobatics, music, sound and light, Humans 2.0 explores the challenge of being human, pushing bodies to their extreme. This incredibly physical performance asks if humankind can ever find a perfect balance - or whether adapting to constant change is the only way forward. Created by circus visionary Yaron Lifschitz, this next chapter of Circa's acclaimed Humans is a tightly woven choreography of bodies, revealed in Paul Jackson's dramatic lighting, with music by composer Ori Lichtik (12 - 16 Apr, Queen Elizabeth Hall).



Tickets go on sale to the Southbank Centre's Members on Tuesday 13 December and to the general public on Thursday 15 December

Photo Credit: Elise Rose