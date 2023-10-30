Sophie Tea Brings SEND NUDES: LIVE to The London Palladium In 2024

Viral art sensation Sophie Tea announced that she'll bring her ‘Send Nudes' era to the live stage next April 2024 at The London Palladium. The news follows from the success of Tea's debut publishing work ‘Send Nudes' book which launched earlier this year and saw the first 1,000 copies selling out in just six minutes!



‘Send Nudes' is an immersive theatre experience by Sophie Tea which celebrates the intersection of art and the female body. Through storytelling, live painting and audience interaction, the show encourages individuals to embrace their bodies as unique canvases of beauty. Sophie's live painting sessions, inspired by participants' personal stories of body acceptance, reinforce the message that every body is worthy of celebration. Intimate conversations with audience members will create a platform for open discussion about body images and self-esteem, fostering connect and reflection.



Presales for Tea's highly anticipated live show will start Wednesday 1st November 2023, at 10am local time with general on-sale following on Friday 3rd November, 10am local time at Click Here.

British artist Sophie Tea Art's artwork is instantly recognisable. Defined by her vibrant use of colour, energetic drips, and signature splats – her work champions inclusivity, self-acceptance, accessibility and strives to make women feel just a little bit nicer about themselves.



Starting in 2014, Sophie Tea began her painting journey with no art degree, no contacts, and a small amount of skill. After rejections from every gallery she applied for, Tea knew that she would have to a take a different approach if she was going to succeed. Fast forward 9 years and she has harnessed the boundless power of social media to elevate to brand to cult status.



Tea has exhibited in London, LA, Sydney, Bali, Dubai and now has her own gallery in London's acclaimed Carnaby Street which is free for anyone to visit and simply enjoy the art. A powerful message of inclusivity has been embraced by her passionate followers and collectors which cements the brand today. Her recent projects include ongoing support projects with Mind mental health charity, WaterAid x Saatchi Gallery, plus ‘Brewing' – her incubation project to encourage and support young art talent – providing up and coming artists hanging space in her gallery.



2024 looks to bring even more growth for Sophie Tea as she redefines what it means to be an artist today.