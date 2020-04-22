Sophie Isaacs, Joanne Clifton, Christina Bennington and More Announced for ON HOPE: A DIGITAL SONG CYCLE

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Casting has been announced for MPTheatricals & The Other Palace's on hope: a digital song cycle - an unprecedented outpouring of new musical theatre pieces designed to spark hope during this global crisis. The trilogy will be live streamed on Wednesday 29th April, 6th May & 13th May at 7:30pm.

Curated by Matt Powell & Victoria Saxton, the trilogy blends together pre-recorded and live performances of songs written by over 60 international composers and features a cast of over 100 performers while in isolation.

The cast for on hope: a digital song cycle includes:

Christina Bennington (Bat Out of Hell)

Rebecca Caine (Les Miserables, Preludes)

Joanne Clifton (Strictly Come Dancing, Rocky Horror Show)

Liam Doyle (Ghost)

Lauren Drew (Six, Heathers)

Alice Fearn (Come From Away, Wicked)

Scott Folan (Be More Chill)

Russell Grant (Strictly Come Dancing)

Jessica Gomes-Ng (The King & I)

Sophie Isaacs (Six, Heathers)

Waylon Jacobs (Hamilton)

Sasha Latoya (Little Shop of Horrors, Flashdance)

Kirsty MacLaren (Our Ladies of Perpetual Succour)

Carolyn Maitland (The Woman in White)

Chris Peluso (Showboat, The Woman in White)

Jodie Steele (Six, Heathers)

Danielle Steers (Six, Bat Out Of Hell)

Tosh Wanogho-Maud (Dreamgirls)

Joining previously announced songwriters who have written original music for the digital song cycle are Jim Barnes (Stiles + Drewe Mentorship Award Winner, The Season) and Pippa Cleary & Jake Brunger (The Secret Diary of Adrian Mole Aged 13 ¾ -The Musical).

The trilogy will be streamed live on The Other Palace's YouTube channel, broadcasting on Wednesday 29th April, 6th May & 13th May at 7:30pm. Performances are free to watch, however MPTheatricals have launched a fundraising initiative to support the creative talent involved in the project during this challenging time.





