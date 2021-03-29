Sophie Evans, Caroline Kay, Maiya Quansah-Breed & More to Take Part in SECOND CHANCES Fundraiser for Sophia Moore

Second Chances is an online fundraising concert raising funds for Sophia Moore to receive the hip replacement she desperately needs. For 8 years Sophia has been on and off crutches and in excruciating pain causing her to struggle to follow her dream of becoming a musical theatre performer. Having just recently gaining a place to start drama school in September, it was hard news to learn she needs a hip replacement. She is now organising a fundraising concert. The money will enable her to have this surgery in time to still start in September.

Alongside Sophia, Second Chances will feature friends from all stages of Sophia's life: Ashton Moore, Eleanor Hudson, Olly Flynn, Caitlin Moran, Natasha Mason, Megan Bonnello, Louisa Cooper, Natalie Chan, Sophie Bassett-Hughes, Lily Honey and Talya Agasee.

As well as West End performers: Sophie Evans (Wicked, The Wizard Of Oz), Caroline Kay (Daisy, The Space Between), Maiya Quansah-Breed (RENT, Six), Hiba Elchikhe (Fiver, Aladdin), Sharon Rose (Hamilton, Motown), Grace Mouat (Six, &Juliet), Christina Modestou (Six, Little Shop Of Horrors), Renée Lamb (Six, Little Shop Of Horrors), Olivia Moore (Heathers, Waitress), Liisi LaFonatine (Dreamgirls), Sarah Naudi (In The Heights), Josh Dever (RENT, Rock of Ages), Gabriela Garcia (In The Heights, West Side Story).

Second Chances premieres on April 10th and will be available for 48 hours. Tickets can be accessed by donating £5 or more and leaving your email here: http://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/help-me-have-life-changing-surgery.