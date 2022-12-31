Sonia Friedman, David Harewood, Stephen Graham, and More Selected for New Year Honours 2023

King Charles has released the annual New Year Honours List, which features many notable members of the theatre community.

Theatre producer and founder of Sonia Friedman Productions, Sonia Friedman has been made CBE for her services to theatre. Additional CBEs include Peter Kyle, former chair of the Shakespeare Birthplace Trust, composer George Fenton, Claire Whitaker, who sits on the Culture Recovery Board, and Commissioner for Culture Lord Neil Mendoza.

Actor David Harewood has been named OBE for services to drama and charity, and actor Stephen Graham has been made OBE for services to drama.

MBEs were awarded to comedian and writer Frank Skinner, actor and singer Janet Kay, playwright and screenwriter Rachel De-Lahay, actress Cleo Sylvestre, opera singer Christine Rice, writer Francesca Simon, and Mind the Gap executive director Kilia Skelton.

Additional knighthoods were granted to astrophysicist and musician Brian May of the band Queen, chief executive of the Royal Academy of Dance Luke Rittner, and artist, writer, and broadcaster Grayson Perry.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride