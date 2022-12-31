Sonia Friedman, David Harewood, Stephen Graham, and More Selected for New Year Honours 2023
Theatre producer and founder of Sonia Friedman Productions, Sonia Friedman has been made CBE for her services to theatre.
King Charles has released the annual New Year Honours List, which features many notable members of the theatre community.
Theatre producer and founder of Sonia Friedman Productions, Sonia Friedman has been made CBE for her services to theatre. Additional CBEs include Peter Kyle, former chair of the Shakespeare Birthplace Trust, composer George Fenton, Claire Whitaker, who sits on the Culture Recovery Board, and Commissioner for Culture Lord Neil Mendoza.
Actor David Harewood has been named OBE for services to drama and charity, and actor Stephen Graham has been made OBE for services to drama.
MBEs were awarded to comedian and writer Frank Skinner, actor and singer Janet Kay, playwright and screenwriter Rachel De-Lahay, actress Cleo Sylvestre, opera singer Christine Rice, writer Francesca Simon, and Mind the Gap executive director Kilia Skelton.
Additional knighthoods were granted to astrophysicist and musician Brian May of the band Queen, chief executive of the Royal Academy of Dance Luke Rittner, and artist, writer, and broadcaster Grayson Perry.
For a full list of honours, click here.
Photo Credit: Walter McBride
|Vote Now for the 2022 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards
|voting ends in
More Hot Stories For You
December 29, 2022
Marvellous Machine Theatre Company will present Morveren by Kate Webster, directed by Lou Corben. Featuring new music and arrangements by Becki Jayne Reed, with the voices of London City Voices and Oxford Community Choir.
AND THEN THE RODEO BURNED DOWN Comes to King's Head Theatre, Islington
December 28, 2022
It's the best place in the world so why would anyone burn it down? Can these two cowboys figure it out before time is up? In this thrilling hour of clowning, physical theatre and comedy it's a race against time to capture the culprit, put out the metaphorical fires and save the show.
Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for DIRTY DANCING in the West End
December 27, 2022
Get a first look inside rehearsals for Dirty Dancing - The Classic Story On Stage, returning to the Dominion Theatre in January!
VIDEO: Watch the London Youth Choir Perform Andrew Lloyd Webber's 'Sing' on THE ROYAL VARIETY PERFORMANCE
December 27, 2022
Watch a clip of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Royal Variety performance with Gary Barlow, Gareth Malone, and the London Youth Choir.
Part of the Main Will Present Three Shows at VAULT Festival in January and February
December 23, 2022
VAULT Festival 2023 will see Part of the Main present three diverse and engaging productions over three weeks. Learn more about the upcoming productions here!