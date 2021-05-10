Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
London Updates
Society of London Theatre and UK Theatre Release Statement on Easing of COVID Restrictions

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has confirmed Step 3 easements beginning on 17 May.

May. 10, 2021  
It was confirmed today by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, that Step 3 easements will begin on 17 May, and that data shows that the government's "four tests" for easing restrictions have been met.

According to the UK Government website, the assessment to move to Step 3 was based on four tests:

- The vaccine deployment programme continues successfully
- Evidence shows vaccines are sufficiently effective in reducing hospitalisations and deaths in those vaccinated
- Infection rates do not risk a surge in hospitalisations which would put unsustainable pressure on the NHS
- Our assessment of the risks is not fundamentally changed by new Variants of Concern

Beginning Monday 17 May, indoor hospitality will be able to reopen and indoor entertainment can resume, including cinemas, museums, and children's play areas. Up to 6 people or 2 households will be able to meet indoors and up to 30 people can meet outdoors.

Reacting to today's Government announcement, SOLT & UK Theatre Chief Executive Julian Bird has issued the following statement:

'Today's confirmation that Step 3 of the Government roadmap will go ahead on 17 May is very good news, allowing England's theatre industry to begin the process of reopening. A number of theatres will be welcoming audiences back to socially distanced performances while also creating work for our world leading workforce. Theatres will be following our industry wide See it Safely protocols to ensure a consistency of customer experience and that the latest government Covid guidelines are being followed.

'We are optimistic that this announcement paves the way for a full reopening from 21 June, and it is hugely encouraging to see audience confidence growing, reflected in increasing ticket sales.'


