Sky Arts Freeview Channel Will Show THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA, CATS, and More

UK users can tune in on Channel 11.

Sky Arts Freeview will present showings of theatrical performances this week, including The Phantom of the Opera, La Boheme, Cats, and more.

Check out the full lineup below!

ENO's Drive & Live: La Bohème

12.00am (Monday 28 / Tuesday 29 September)

This production was presented to drive-in audiences at Alexandra Palace, and was recorded.

No Masks

9pm (Wednesday 30 September)

Weaved together with imagined narratives, written by Nadia Fall and Rebecca Lenkiewicz, No Masks is a testament to the dedication of key workers during the COVID crisis as well as an exploration of our shared hopes and fears.

The Phantom of the Opera Live at the Royal Albert Hall

10pm (Wednesday 30 September)

This production stars Ramin Karimloo in the titular role alongside Sierra Boggess as Christine Daae.

Royal Opera: Verdi - Il Trovatore

11am (Sunday 4 October)

The Count di Luna loves Leonora, but she loves Manrico, the Count's military enemy. Manrico's mother Azucena tells him how her mother was burnt to death for supposed witchcraft against the Count's baby brother. Azucena intended to throw the baby onto the fire - but blinded by revenge she lost her own child to the flames.

Cats

7pm (Sunday 4 October)

The 1998 recording of the stage production of Cats features Elaine Paige as Grizabella.

