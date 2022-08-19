Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Skitzoid Productions Bring LAST CONFERENCE OF THE APOCALYSPE to Waterloo East Theatre

The production will run this October

Aug. 19, 2022  

Following the success of GAME OVER ("poignant, glamorous, funny", North West End ****) and Dissociated ("jaw dropping", LondonTheatre1 ****), Skitzoid Productions are excited to bring their third original musical to Waterloo East Theatre this October.

Sam, the head of IT startup "SupportMe" (current valuation, £8.74, if we include the half used box of tea-bags) has just initiated a nuclear missile countdown with his bottom. This is scary, but also embarrassing.

Utilising his team's experience of prank calling corporate helplines, Sam devises a plan to stop the launch. The plan does not go well, and unhelpfully, Sam passes out. He enters his subconscious, imagining himself as a showrunner who compels his staff to play roles in TV franchises.

Forgotten memories from Sam's childhood start to emerge, memories that were locked away for good reason. Increasingly, Sam's head becomes a battleground between himself and the rest of his team. Can Sam connect back to his lost memories and stop the impending apocalypse?

Featuring fifteen original songs and the voice of Marcus Bentley (from Big Brother), Last Sales Conference of the Apocalypse explores the long-term impact of domestic violence and conversion therapy through comedy, music, drama and suspense.

Dave Bain, writer/director of the show, said: "This is our most exciting production so far. We have fifteen original songs, an LGBTQ cast and Marcus Bentley playing the voice of God from Big Brother. It's a comedy, but a comedy that explores how we process anger. Anger is secondary emotion; underneath you often find something vulnerable and heartfelt. This show approaches anger from the perspective of difference. If we aren't willing to understand each other's perspectives, there can be conflict, and a lack of empathy."

The show has two charity sponsors: SODA, who support victims of domestic violence and Open Table Network, who host communities for LGBTQ Christians who have felt excluded from churches. During the run, donations will be taken for both charities.

Reflecting on her involvement with the show, Samantha Billingham, the director of SODA, said, "Skitzoid Productions constantly push the boundaries of story-telling. We're extremely honoured to be sponsoring this show that shines a light on taboo subjects that others are too scared to talk about."

Kieran Bohan, Coordinator of Open Table Network, said, "OTN has been supporting LGBT+ people in Christian communities for 14+ years. Too many feel alone, ashamed, excluded. We're very proud to be sponsoring this show, which tackles complex mental health issues with courage, songs, style and a smile!"

Last Sales Conference of The Apocalypse will run from 4 - 30 October 2022. Performances are from Tuesday to Saturday.




