Sierra Boggess Will Appear Live in Concert at 'Christmas At The Cadogan Hall' in December

Olivier Award nominated Broadway and West End star Sierra Boggess will appear live in concert in 'Christmas At The Cadogan Hall' on Sunday 11 December 2022 at 2.30pm and 6.30pm. Tickets are on sale now www.fw-live.com/sierra

Sierra said today, "I'm thrilled to be returning to London to make music together at Cadogan Hall! The concert will feature songs that I love to perform, as well as some holiday music to celebrate the season!"

Sierra Boggess has been seen on Broadway in the Tony nominated musical School Of Rock, It Shoulda Been You directed by David Hyde Pierce, the Broadway production of The Phantom of the Opera, the revival of Master Class and The Little Mermaid, for which she received Drama Desk and Drama League nominations and a Broadway.com Audience Choice Award.

In the West End, Sierra's theatre credits include Les Miseìrables, the 25th Anniversary concerts of The Phantom of the Opera at the Royal Albert Hall and her Olivier Award nominated performance as Christine Daae in Love Never Dies.



Other New York theatre credits include the recent off-Broadway production of Barry Manilow's Harmony, Manhattan Concert Productions' The Secret Garden at Lincoln Center; the one-night-only concert of Guys & Dolls at Carnegie Hall opposite Nathan Lane, Patrick Wilson and Megan Mullally; the final Off-Broadway cast of Love, Loss, and What I Wore; and Music in the Air for City Center's Encores! series. She also starred as Christine Daae in the Las Vegas production of The Phantom of the Opera. Across the United States she has been seen in Into The Woods, A Little Night Music, Ever After, Age of Innocence, Princesses, and the national tour of Les Miseìrables. Her Film and Television credits include Vulture Club with Susan Sarandon and the web series What's Your Emergency, directed by Michael Urie.



Sierra's recordings include School Of Rock, It Shoulda Been You, the 25th-anniversary concert of The Phantom of the Opera, the symphonic recording of Love Never Dies, The Little Mermaid, and Andrew Lippa's A Little Princess. Concert appearances include the BBC Proms at Royal Albert Hall, Lincoln Center's American Songbook series The Lyrics of David Zippel, The New York Pops at Carnegie Hall, and Broadway by the Year at Town Hall. Sierra has toured all over the world across Australia, Japan, Paris, and London with her concert show, which has been preserved live and released on CD, Awakening: Live at 54 Below. She recently released an album of duets with Julian Ovenden made during the pandemic entitled Together At A Distance. www.sierraboggess.com

Fourth Wall Live is an entertainment company that produces events, concerts and on-stage shows. In January 2022 FWL presented Bonnie and Clyde The Musical In Concert for two nights to a sold-out audience at Theatre Royal Drury Lane, starring Broadway favourite Jeremy Jordan. The concert broke Drury Lane box office records selling out a two-night run in less than six minutes. The concert was live captured for cinematic/streaming distribution, with its release to be announced in due course.

In 2022 Fourth Wall Live is delighted to be presenting Audra McDonald at the London Palladium, and Jeremy Jordan at Theatre Royal Drury Lane. FWL regularly presents concerts featuring stars of the West End and Broadway including Keala Settle, Jeremy Jordan, Matthew Morrison and Hannah Waddingham among others.

Fourth Wall Live was also a producer of Bonnie & Clyde the Musical which ran at The Arts Theatre in the West End for 13 weeks during 2022.