Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Shybairn Theatre Presents BURNOUT at VAULT Festival 2023

Performed by Lekhani Chirwa and TBC at VAULT Festival.

Jan. 26, 2023  
Shybairn Theatre Presents BURNOUT at VAULT Festival 2023

ShyBairn Theatre presents BURNOUT. Invigorating, urgent new writing addressing the exhaustion of campaigning and the intrinsic need for intersectionality when tackling the climate crisis. Written by Nicole Acquah (Caste-ing, Nouveau Riche, Paines Plough Roundabout).Directed by Caitlin Evans. Performed by Lekhani Chirwa and TBC at Vault Festival: Saturday 18 March - Sunday 19 March 2023 then touring until Wednesday 7 June.

Created with activists from across the UK, BURNOUT is a clever and timely two-hander which underlines the need to consider privilege within climate justice. The insightful new work explores why activists from all backgrounds need to understand each other and work together as allies to fight climate disaster.

BURNOUT exposes the mental and physical toll campaigning takes on activists from marginalised communities whilst they are the people most affected by the devastating inaction on the climate crisis.

The play is set in a flooded pub in a familiar Cumbrian town and follows Amara who meets Bridgette at a protest, one of them, 'hippy, green, save-the-planet' things. Bridgette is a committed activist and Amara's about to finish her GCSEs. Their town's been flooded again. But how is getting arrested going to help anything? Their Cumbrian town is rapidly undergoing vast gentrification whilst the residents rally to save their home and beyond with the help of Bridgette's 'Citizen Rebel' activist group.

The two actors reflect on the plight of Bridgette and Amara by stepping out of their roles and interacting with the audience to highlight the parallels of their labour on stage and the burnout cycle of their characters' activism. This feeling is all too familiar to many climate activists trying to implement change currently, alongside all those fighting for better pay, better working conditions and the right to protest.

Caitlin Evans, Director of BURNOUT, said: "BURNOUT began in response to my personal frustration in climate activist meetings with the overwhelming privilege of most of the activists present and the focus on singing about trees or going vegan, as opposed to the very real danger people are facing on the climate frontlines in the UK and globally.

"I interviewed climate activists from marginalised backgrounds about their experience in the movement, which brought to light a common theme of 'burnout'. These activists were burning themselves out in their campaigns, whilst the planet is also burning out. This began an ongoing collaboration with climate activists across the UK, supported by The Resilience Project, which informed the making of the play.

BURNOUT asks 'who is doing the work?' Who gets to sit back and watch the climate crisis unfold, and who is already being affected? It's a timely call to action for audiences to consider their own role in the movement. We hope to spark conversations, connect people with local campaign groups and provide further information for how to get involved in the campaign for climate justice."

Nicole Acquah, writer of BURNOUT, said: "I love stories that explore real voices and tell of real experiences -- and the call to explore the voices of Black and Working Class people suffering the impact of climate change was appealing to me. It's important now because these are the lived experiences of numerous people and as the climate change movement grows, it is important for it to be further inclusive, particularly of those who may be affected more severely".

BURNOUT is supported using public funding by the National Lottery through Arts Council England. Developed with support from Live Theatre, artsdepot and Arts Council England.

Made in collaboration with The Resilience Project, a national charity for young climate activists.

BURNOUT

The Vaults (Cavern)

Leake Street, London, SE1 7NN

Saturday 18 March | 2.30pm

Saturday 18 March | 6.10pm

Sunday 19 March | 6.10pm

£11.50 / £13.50 / PWYC

vaultfestival.com

Theatre by The Lake

Lakeside, Lake Road, Keswick CA12 5DJ

Tuesday 30 May | 7.30pm, then Post Show Q&A

Wednesday 31 May | 7.30pm

£TBC

Laurels Theatre,

212 Whitley Road, Whitley Bay NE26 2TA

Friday 2 June | Time TBC

Saturday 3 June | Time TBC

£TBC

South Street Arts Centre,

21 South Street, Reading RG1 4QU

Wednesday 7 June | 7.30pm, then Post Show Q&A

£TBC




Casting Announced For FARM HALL World Premiere At Jermyn Street Theatre Photo
Casting Announced For FARM HALL World Premiere At Jermyn Street Theatre
Today, Jermyn Street Theatre announces the full cast of the world premiere of Katherine Moar's debut play, Farm Hall.
THE MOUSETRAP to Play The Belgrade as Part of its 70th Anniversary Tour Photo
THE MOUSETRAP to Play The Belgrade as Part of its 70th Anniversary Tour
The world’s longest-running play, The Mousetrap, will play at The Belgrade from Monday 13 – Saturday 18 February.
Photos: First Look at Peter Tate in PICASSO at The Playground Theatre Photo
Photos: First Look at Peter Tate in PICASSO at The Playground Theatre
Get a first look at Peter Tate in Picasso at The Playground Theatre, running through February 4th.
Katie Redfords TAPPED Will Embark On UK Tour Photo
Katie Redford's TAPPED Will Embark On UK Tour
Bethany Cooper Productions and Theatre503 have announced the UK tour of Katie Redford's Tapped.  Following a successful run at Theatre503 with Katie Redford receiving an OFFIE nomination for Most Promising New Playwright.

More Hot Stories For You


Helen Sheals, Abigail Climer, Gary Lilburn & More to Star in PAINTING THE TOWN WorkshopHelen Sheals, Abigail Climer, Gary Lilburn & More to Star in PAINTING THE TOWN Workshop
January 26, 2023

A new musical, Painting The Town, is coming to New Wimbledon Theatre for a workshop and sharing this January – February, and the cast and creatives have been announced. See who is starring, and more!
Photos: See Tony Timberlake and Thomas Dennis in Rehearsals for WHEN DARKNESS FALLS UK TourPhotos: See Tony Timberlake and Thomas Dennis in Rehearsals for WHEN DARKNESS FALLS UK Tour
January 26, 2023

Get a first look at rehearsal photos of the UK Tour of When Darkness Falls starring Tony Timberlake and Thomas Dennis!
KWPR Announces The World Premiere of AN ABSOLUTE FARCE OF A MURDER MYSTERYKWPR Announces The World Premiere of AN ABSOLUTE FARCE OF A MURDER MYSTERY
January 26, 2023

In the year of our Lord Nineteen-Hundred & Agatha, the inhabitants and guests of Garbadale Manor have their evening rudely interrupted by the untimely death of Sir Cecil. 
Battersea Arts Centre Will Open as a Warm Space This January, February, and MarchBattersea Arts Centre Will Open as a Warm Space This January, February, and March
January 26, 2023

Battersea Arts Centre will be welcoming people into the Freedom Tap Room to enjoy some warmth, a free meal and a drink this January, February and March. There will be a selection of books and board games available in the space, and additional members of the team will be on hand throughout the opening hours.
BLACKOUT SONGS Returns to Hampstead TheatreBLACKOUT SONGS Returns to Hampstead Theatre
January 26, 2023

 Hampstead Theatre has announced the return of Blackout Songs - Joe White's compassionate and unflinching new play about love, addiction and memory, directed by Guy Jones.
share