Show of the Week: Fantastic savings on DISNEY'S FROZEN THE MUSICAL

Book by 20 November for the magical musical
Prepare to fall in love with Disney's Frozen all over again, as the brand-new theatrical experience is now open at London's Theatre Royal Drury Lane.
Incredible special effects, stunning costumes and jaw-dropping scenery bring Elsa and Anna's journey to life in a whole new way. And with all the beloved songs from the movie - as well as a few surprises from the writers behind "Let it Go" - you'll be transported to Arendelle from the moment the curtain rises.
Disney's Frozen is brought to the stage by an award-winning creative team, with direction by Tony® and Olivier Award winner Michael Grandage and a book by Academy® and BAFTA Award winner Jennifer Lee. The show features the cherished songs from the original film alongside new songs by Grammy® and Academy Award-winning writers Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez.
Tickets at £25, £35, £45, £55
Valid on Wednesday to Friday 7pm and Sunday 5:30pm performances between 14 November 2022 to 15 January 2023.
Book by 20 November
Aliya Al-Hassan is UK Managing Editor of BroadwayWorld. A London-based theatre critic and journalist, she has a life-long passion for the arts, with a focus on theatre and opera. She is a... (read more about this author)
November 14, 2022
