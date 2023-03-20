Show Of The Week: Tickets from £25 for MEDEA Starring Sophie Okonedo

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
London Ticket Deals
Book by 26 March for exclusive prices

Mar. 20, 2023  
"A blazing Sophie Okonedo makes this spartan production a must-see" Evening Standard

"Ben Daniels is superb in each role" The Guardian

What could turn a woman from a lover into a destroyer of love?

Medea tells the story of a woman laid bare by grief and rage, and her terrible quest for revenge against the men who have abandoned her.

Sophie Okonedo brings her visceral, mercurial brilliance to literature's most titanic female protagonist, whose complexity and contradictions have kept audiences on the edge of their seats, unable to look away, for almost 2,500 years.

Exclusive Prices

Was £114 - Now £64.50
Was £83 - Now £50
Was £66 - Now £41


Valid Monday to Friday performances from 20 March to 01 April
(excl. Saturday performances)





Now Onsale: A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE at the Phoenix TheatreNow Onsale: A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE at the Phoenix Theatre
March 17, 2023

Grab your tickets for the West End transfer of Rebecca Frecknall’s A Streetcar Named Desire
Closure of BBC Singers Sends 'Bleak Message' say Freelance Choral RepresentativesClosure of BBC Singers Sends 'Bleak Message' say Freelance Choral Representatives
March 17, 2023

Representatives of the UK’s freelance professional choral ensembles have said the decision to close the BBC Singers is “a huge false economy”.
New Wimbledon Theatre Studio Announces 2023 Premieres SeasonNew Wimbledon Theatre Studio Announces 2023 Premieres Season
March 17, 2023

As part of their 2023 Premieres season this autumn, New Wimbledon Theatre will premiere three new productions in their studio space including, the full version of monodrama Black to the Future, initially developed as part of a Lyric Hammersmith emerging writers programme in 2019 and, two brand spanking new musicals.
Ricardo P Lloyd to Portray George Augustus Polgreen Bridgetower at National Maritime MuseumRicardo P Lloyd to Portray George Augustus Polgreen Bridgetower at National Maritime Museum
March 17, 2023

Actor Ricardo P Lloyd will be appearing at The National Maritime Museum on April 1, as part of their Caribbean Takeover.
Oldham Coliseum Theatre Confirms Closure and Staff RedundancyOldham Coliseum Theatre Confirms Closure and Staff Redundancy
March 16, 2023

Oldham Coliseum theatre have confirmed the closure of the venue and the beginning of a redundancy process that will impact all staff.
