Show Of The Week: Tickets for £25, £35, £45 or £55 for BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL

Tickets for £25, £35, £45 or £55 for Back to the Future: The Musical

Back to the Future: The Musical is set to rewrite theatre history.

When Marty McFly is transported back to 1955 in a time machine built by the eccentric scientist Doc Brown, he accidentally changes the course of history. Now he's in a race against time to fix the past and send himself... Back to the Future.

Based on the classic 1980s film, this spectacular and hilarious musical adventure will star Olly Dobson (Bat Out of Hell) and the Tony Award-winning Roger Bart (The Producers). Directed by the Tony Award-winning John Rando it features a score by legendary film composer Alan Silvestri and Glen Ballard (Ghost The Musical), along with hit songs from the film.

Book your tickets yesterday!

Show of the Week Details:

Tickets at £25, £35, £45 or £55

Monday to Thursday (excl. Thursday 20th October matinee performance):

Tickets at £25, £35, £45, £55 & £65



All Fridays, plus all performances Saturday 5 November 2022 & Sunday 6 November 2022 & Thursday 20 October matinee performances:

Tickets at £35, £45, £55, £65 & £75



Valid on above performances from 20 October to 9 December 2022

(Excl. all other Saturday & Sunday performances, Thursday 20 October evening performance, Friday 21 October evening performance and all performances w/c 24 October 2022)

Book by: 23 October 2022