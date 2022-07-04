Show Of The Week: Exclusive Ticket Prices For MAGIC MIKE LIVE!

Click Here for More on London Ticket Deals

Exclusive Ticket Prices For Magic Mike Live!

At the Theatre at Hippodrome Casino (Over 18s Only).

Conceived and directed by Channing Tatum, Magic Mike Live is an unforgettably fun night of sizzling, 360-degree entertainment based on the hit movies. It's hot. It's hilarious. It's the great time you've been waiting for!

This first-class experience features some of the world's sexiest, most talented guys performing heart-racing dance routines in front of, above and all around you. Equal parts empowering and exhilarating, the 90-minute show is punctuated by unexpected, temperature-raising acts from a thrilling range of acrobatic and musical talent. In other words, it's got basically everything.

If you're looking for the ultimate girls' night out or an electrifying date night, look no further than Magic Mike Live. If you're NOT into letting your hair down, laughing out loud and really hot guys, then it's probably not for you.

It's time to FREE YOUR MAGIC. So stop looking... and start booking!

Tickets at £45, £49 and £59

Valid on selected Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday performances from 13 July to 31 August 2022

13 July - 31 August 2022.

Book by 10 July.