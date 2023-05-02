Show Of The Month: BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL at the Adelphi Theatre
Book your tickets yesterday from just £25!
Show of the Month: Back To The Future: The Musical. Tickets from £25!
Based on the classic 1980s film, this spectacular and hilarious musical adventure is directed by the Tony Award-winning John Rando, with a score by legendary film composer Alan Silvestri and Glen Ballard (Ghost The Musical), along with hit songs from the film.
Book your tickets yesterday!
Show of the Month: Back To The Future: The Musical
Tickets from £25
Offer valid: 01 May 2023 - 31 May 2023
Valid Performances and Pricing:
Off Peak - Monday to Thursday:
Was £119 - Now £80
Was £102 - Now £65
Was £90 - Now £55
Was £78 - Now £45
Was £66 - Now £45
Was £55 - Now £35
Was £42 - Now £25
Peak Friday-Sundays
Was £108 - Now £90
Was £90 - Now £75
Was £78 - Now £65
Was £66 - Now £55
Was £55 - Now £45
Was £42 - Now £35
Valid Monday to Friday performances from 03 May 2023 - 27 July 2023.
Also includes:
6, 7, 14, 21 May 2023.
4 and 11 June 2023.
(excl. Saturday & Sunday performances other then specified above).