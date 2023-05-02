Show Of The Month: BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL at the Adelphi Theatre

Show of the Month: Back To The Future: The Musical. Tickets from £25!

Based on the classic 1980s film, this spectacular and hilarious musical adventure is directed by the Tony Award-winning John Rando, with a score by legendary film composer Alan Silvestri and Glen Ballard (Ghost The Musical), along with hit songs from the film.



Book your tickets yesterday!

Show of the Month: Back To The Future: The Musical

Tickets from £25

Offer valid: 01 May 2023 - 31 May 2023

Valid Performances and Pricing:

Off Peak - Monday to Thursday:

Was £119 - Now £80

Was £102 - Now £65

Was £90 - Now £55

Was £78 - Now £45

Was £66 - Now £45

Was £55 - Now £35

Was £42 - Now £25



Peak Friday-Sundays

Was £108 - Now £90

Was £90 - Now £75

Was £78 - Now £65

Was £66 - Now £55

Was £55 - Now £45

Was £42 - Now £35



Valid Monday to Friday performances from 03 May 2023 - 27 July 2023.

Also includes:

6, 7, 14, 21 May 2023.

4 and 11 June 2023.

(excl. Saturday & Sunday performances other then specified above).