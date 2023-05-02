Show Of The Month: BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL at the Adelphi Theatre

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
May. 02, 2023  
Back to the Future

Show of the Month: Back To The Future: The Musical. Tickets from £25!

Based on the classic 1980s film, this spectacular and hilarious musical adventure is directed by the Tony Award-winning John Rando, with a score by legendary film composer Alan Silvestri and Glen Ballard (Ghost The Musical), along with hit songs from the film.

Offer valid: 01 May 2023 - 31 May 2023

Valid Performances and Pricing:

Off Peak - Monday to Thursday:
Was £119 - Now £80
Was £102 - Now £65
Was £90 - Now £55
Was £78 - Now £45
Was £66 - Now £45
Was £55 - Now £35
Was £42 - Now £25

Peak Friday-Sundays
Was £108 - Now £90
Was £90 - Now £75
Was £78 - Now £65
Was £66 - Now £55
Was £55 - Now £45
Was £42 - Now £35

Valid Monday to Friday performances from 03 May 2023 - 27 July 2023.
Also includes:
6, 7, 14, 21 May 2023.
4 and 11 June 2023.
(excl. Saturday & Sunday performances other then specified above).




Related Stories
Photos: Kim Kardashian Attends BACK TO THE FUTURE The Musical in the West End Photo
Photos: Kim Kardashian Attends BACK TO THE FUTURE The Musical in the West End
Last night, Friday 17 March, Kim Kardashian attended the West End production of the critically acclaimed Olivier, WhatsOnStage and Broadway World Award-winning Best New Musical BACK TO THE FUTURE The Musical with her son, Saint West, and friends. Check out the photos here!
Photos: Original Film Actress Lea Thompson Visits BACK TO THE FUTURE Photo
Photos: Original Film Actress Lea Thompson Visits BACK TO THE FUTURE
Last night, Back to the Future welcomed a special guest at the Adelphi Theatre - original Lorraine Baines in the three Back to the Future movies, actress Lea Thompson. Check out photos here!
London Theatre Week: Tickets from £25 for BACK TO THE FUTURE THE MUSICAL Photo
London Theatre Week: Tickets from £25 for BACK TO THE FUTURE THE MUSICAL
London Theatre Week: Tickets from £25 for Back To The Future The Musical Based on the classic 1980s film, this spectacular and hilarious musical adventure is directed by the Tony Award-winning John Rando, with a score by legendary film composer Alan Silvestri and Glen Ballard (Ghost The Musical), along with hit songs from the film. 
Cory English Will Play Doctor Emmett Brown in BACK TO THE FUTURE - THE MUSICAL Photo
Cory English Will Play Doctor Emmett Brown in BACK TO THE FUTURE - THE MUSICAL
Celebrated theatre actor, Cory English, will join the cast of BACK TO THE FUTURE The Musical at the Adelphi Theatre, playing the role of 'Doctor Emmett Brown'. The show will also extend its booking period until Sunday 22 October 2023. Tickets for the new booking period are on sale now.

From This Author - Aliya Al-Hassan

Aliya Al-Hassan is UK Managing Editor of BroadwayWorld. A London-based theatre critic and journalist, she has a life-long passion for the arts, with a focus on theatre and opera. She is a... (read more about this author)


Director and Writer Adam Brace Dies Aged 43Director and Writer Adam Brace Dies Aged 43
May 2, 2023

Director and writer Adam Brace has died at the age of 43 after a short illness. There will be an event in his memory with further details to follow.
BBC Announces More Names for CORONATION CONCERTBBC Announces More Names for CORONATION CONCERT
May 2, 2023

Paloma Faith and Tiwa Savage, rock ‘n’ roll legend Steve Winwood, internationally renowned pianist Lang Lang and pop star Nicole Scherzinger will be part of the line-up for the Coronation Concert on Sunday 7 May. They will be joined by singer Olly Murs, Pete Tong Ibiza Classics, featuring Vula and JERUB, and winner of The Piano, Lucy, whilst Bollywood star Sonam Kapoor will deliver a spoken word performance.
Show Of The Month: BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL at the Adelphi TheatreShow Of The Month: BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL at the Adelphi Theatre
May 2, 2023

Based on the classic 1980s film, this spectacular and hilarious musical adventure is directed by the Tony Award-winning John Rando, with a score by legendary film composer Alan Silvestri and Glen Ballard (Ghost The Musical), along with hit songs from the film. Tickets from £25.
Details of Staging Released Ahead of CORONATION CONCERTDetails of Staging Released Ahead of CORONATION CONCERT
May 2, 2023

The Coronation Concert stage design has been developed with a unique vision to respond to its historic site and occasion. For the first time ever, the East Terrace of Windsor Castle will host a spectacular live concert that will also be seen in over 100 countries around the world, and attended by 20,000 members of the public from across the UK.
THE MOTIVE AND THE CUE Leads Our Top Ten Shows For MayTHE MOTIVE AND THE CUE Leads Our Top Ten Shows For May
May 1, 2023

As we wait to throw off our thermals and the sun to show its face, London has some theatrical treats to tickle your tastebuds this May.
