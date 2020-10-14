Sheridan Smith Will Lead Upcoming ITV Series, NO RETURN

The series will be written by Danny Brocklehurst, and follows a dream family holiday which turns into a nightmare.

Sheridan Smith has been cast in an upcoming ITV series, called No Return, an "event drama" from Red Production Company, Deadline reports.

Smith will play Kathy, the mother of the family.

In the film, the family goes on a vacation to Turkey, but things fall apart when their 16-year-old son is arrested after attending a local beach party.

No Return will go into production over the summer next year and will be executive produced by Red founder Nicola Shindler.

Sheridan Smith most recently reprised her smash hit performance in the role of Fanny Brice. Her other theatre work includes A Midsummer Night's Dream (Michael Grandage Company at the Noel Coward Theatre), Hedda Gabler (Old Vic), Flare Path (Theatre Royal Haymarket - Olivier Award for Best Supporting Actress, Evening Standard Theatre Award and Critics' Circle Theatre Award for Best Actress), Legally Blonde (Savoy Theatre - Olivier Award for Best Actress in a Musical), Tinderbox (Bush Theatre), The People are Friendly (Royal Court) and Into the Woods (Donmar Warehouse).

For television, her credits include Clean Break, Ratburger, The Moorside Project, Blackwork, The C Word, Cilla, The Widower, The 7.39, Dates, Mr Stink, Mrs Biggs (BAFTA Award for Best Actress), Accused, Scapegoat, Little Crackers, Jonathan Creek, Gavin & Stacey, Larkrise to Candleford, Grown Ups, Love Soup, Two Pints of Larger and a Packet of Crisps, The Royle Family and Wives and Daughters; and for film, The More You Ignore Me, The Huntsman, Powder Room, Quartet, Tower Block and Hysteria. She released her self-titled debut album, Sheridan in November 2017 and embarked on a subsequent sell out tour.

