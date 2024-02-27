Shelley Conn, Philip Glenister, and Isabella Pappas Will Be Featured in Video Design For INSTRUCTIONS FOR A TEENAGE ARMAGEDDON

Shelley Conn (Bridgerton), Philip Glenister (Life on Mars) and Isabella Pappas (Stranger Things: The First Shadow) will feature in the video design for Instructions for a Teenage Armageddon.

The limited run at the Garrick Theatre also stars previously announced Charithra Chandran who will be directed by Georgie Staight. Written by actor/director Rosie Day,Instructions for a Teenage Armageddon received multiple 5-star reviews when she presented it at Southwark Playhouse in 2023; in which Philip Glenister and Isabella Pappas also featured in the video design for the show.

With two performances on Sundays, the production will open on 17 March and will run for six weeks until 28 April 2024. Public bookings are now open with 200 tickets available for £25 at every performance.

Performances run 17 March – 28 April 2024 at the Garrick Theatre.

She was a 17 year-old girl, the only God she believed in was Taylor Swift.

After her sister’s untimely death by a Yorkshire Pudding, a funny teenage misfit begrudgingly joins a flailing scout group to help her navigate the kicks and punches of adolescence with varying degrees of success.

Instructions for a Teenage Armageddon is a rollercoaster ride through youth. Whether you are a young person, know a young person, or simply were a young person once – it’s time to rip up the rule book and reconnect with your younger self.

Charithra Chandran is an actor, producer and activist. Instructions for a Teenage Armageddon will be her West End stage debut. Charithra came to international prominence as Edwina Sharma in season 2 of Netflix’s Regency-era drama Bridgerton. Other television credits include Alex Rider, and she will next be seen in Alex Sanjiv Pillai’s romantic comedy How to Date Billy Walsh. Charithra is also a global ambassador for Room to Read, a charity committed to providing books and literacy and practical skills programmes to children across the world.

Shelley Conn is an actor known for her role as Lady Mary Sharma in Bridgerton. Her theatre work includes The Doctor (ATG), All’s Well That Ends Well, Eastward Ho!, The Island Princess, The Roman Actor (Royal Shakespeare Company), An Unsuitable Girl (Contact Theatre Manchester), and Muslim Voices (Royal Court). For television, her work includes Gen V, Four Lives, Good Omens, Liar, Death in Paradise, Silent Witness, Blue Murder and Mersey Beat; and for film, Love Sarah, Malevolent, Nina’s Heavenly Delights, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and Possession.

Philip Glenister is an actor, who played DCI Gene Hunt in BBC’s Life on Mars and Ashes to Ashes. His theatre work includes This House (National Theatre), The Slicing Edge(Wolsey Studio), Beautiful Thing, Crossing the Equator (Bush Theatre) and Translations (Abbey Theatre). For television, his work includes After the Flood, Steeltown Murders, Foundation, Carthago, Belgravia, Living the Dream, Outcast, Mad Dogs, Big School, Vanity Fair, Silent Witness; and for film, Bel Ami, The Kingdom of Heaven, Calendar Girls, The Other Boleyn Girl and London Kills Me.

Isabella Pappas is an actor currently starring as Joyce Maldonado in Stranger Things: The First Shadow. Her other theatre work includes Appropriate (Donmar Warehouse),Bring It On: The Musical (Southwark Playhouse), Annie (UK tour), and The Nether (Duke of York's Theatre and Royal Court Theatre) for which she received an Olivier nomination for Best Supporting Actress. For television, her work includes The Villains of Valley View, Finding Alice, Paranoid, Home; and for film, Instructions for a Teenage Armageddon.

Rosie Day is a writer, author, film maker and actor. As a screenwriter, Instructions for a Teenage Armageddon is currently in development for television. Her debut book of the same title was published by Hachette in 2021, and her non-fiction I think I Like Girls is to be published by Piatkus/Little Brown later this year. As a director, Rosie is currently directing feature film The Shallow End for Playhouse Studios and Simon Curtis, and is set to direct the feature adaptation of 152 Days by Giles Paley Phillips. As an actor, theatre credits include The Fellowship (Hampstead Theatre), The Girl Who Fell (Trafalgar Studios), Again (Trafalgar Studios), and Spur of the Moment (Royal Court). Television and film credits include Outlander, Living the Dream, Down a Dark Hall, All Roads Lead to Rome, and Good Omens.

Georgie Staight is a freelance theatre director and has worked on large scale productions in the West End and at venues across the UK. Georgie is an Associate Director at The Watermill and Theatre Directing Associate at Mountview. Previously, Georgie was joint Artistic Director of new writing company Flux Theatre for six years. Staight’s credits as Director include The Wizard of Oz, Camp Albion, and A Christmas Carol (Watermill Theatre), Instructions for A Teenage Armageddon, (Southwark Playhouse, nominated for four OffWestEnd Awards), Queen Mab (Iris Theatre, nominated for an OffCom Award), Eigengrau (Waterloo East Theatre), D-Day 75 (Watermill Theatre, 101 Outdoor Arts & Greenham Trust), CHUTNEY (Bunker Theatre, nominated for four Off-West End Awards), Into The Numbers (Finborough Theatre), Section 2 (Bunker Theatre), Dubailand (Finborough Theatre, nominated for an Off-West End award), Dreamless Sleep (Arts Theatre & Pint Sized Finalist at Bunker Theatre), and Flood (Tristan Bates Theatre). As Associate Director, credits include Operation Mincemeat (Fortune Theatre, West End), Dawn French Is A Huge T**t (U.K. tour), Sweet Charity (Watermill Theatre), Our Town (Watermill Theatre), Legally Blonde: The Musical (Bernie Grant Arts Centre). Staight has led youth and outreach programmes at The Watermill, Chichester Festival Theatre and Newbury Corn Exchange, and worked as a guest director at drama schools including Mountview Theatre School, The Royal Academy of Music and the Oxford School of Drama.