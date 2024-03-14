Photos: First Look at Charithra Chandran in INSTRUCTIONS FOR A TEENAGE ARMAGEDDON

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



All new production photos have been released for one-woman show, Instructions of a Teenage Armageddon starring Bridgerton’s Charithra Chandran. With two performances on Sundays, the production will open on 17 March and will run for six weeks until 28 April 2024.

After her sister’s untimely death by a Yorkshire Pudding, a funny teenage misfit begrudgingly joins a flailing scout group to help her navigate the kicks and punches of adolescence with varying degrees of success.

Instructions for a Teenage Armageddon is a rollercoaster ride through youth. Whether you are a young person, know a young person, or simply were a young person once – it’s time to rip up the rule book and reconnect with your younger self.

Check out the photos below!

Photo Credit: Danny Kaan