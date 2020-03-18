Following the UK Government's official guidance, Shakespeare's Globe is closed to the public until further notice, ceasing performances, education activities and tours.

Neil Constable, Chief Executive, said: "In this unprecedented time for theatre, as a charity that receives no annual government subsidy, we are in desperate need of donations.

"We produce award-winning productions, projects such as Playing Shakespeare with Deutsche Bank ensure 20,000 free tickets go to school children, we have a world-class Higher Education and Research facility keeping us up to date with the latest in Shakespearean studies. In all, we provide activities for young and old, visitors and neighbours, doing our best to bolster the UK's cultural offering via the world's greatest playwright, Shakespeare. We remain one of the most affordable and accessible theatres in the UK, despite a multitude of pressures, managing to retain our £5 Groundling tickets and over 50% of tickets in The Globe Theatre at £25 or less. The Globe is entirely reliant on revenue from ticket sales, and the generosity of supporters, Friends and Patrons.

"Like all writers, Shakespeare gave us the gift of stories, and stories have never been more important than now. We ask at this time of huge risk to our beloved theatre that you donate if you can, helping us continue to strive in the future."

Michelle Terry, Artistic Director of Shakespeare's Globe, said: "As you can imagine, this has been one of the hardest decisions we have ever had to make, but a responsible and necessary one. Crucially, we have made this decision now in order that we can open our doors and our arms as wide as possible when the time is right.

"In the meantime, we feel keenly our responsibility to remember why people come to the theatre.

"When fear and isolation are spreading as quickly as the virus, we have a duty to provide hope, empathy and community equally as fast.

"Whilst our doors are closed, our hearts and mind and imaginations are very much open and needed now more than ever.

"One touch of nature makes the world kin" and nature has shown her hand unlike ever before. In facing this unprecedented and global emergency, as we all collectively and individually have to make difficult decisions, as we all navigate the very real concerns about our physical, emotional and financial wellbeing, we also recognise this historic opportunity to reimagine the world and how we can be kin and kind to each other.

"Right now, we are speaking with our artists far and wide to create ways to share stories and stay connected with you. And as importantly, ways for you to stay connected with us.

"We will be in touch soon with more information but until then, please stay well and safe.

"And here's to the future as we all find our way to a very brave new world."

Patrick Spottiswoode, Director of Globe Education, said: "It was with such sadness that we had to interrupt the run of our Playing Shakespeare with Deutsche Bank production of Macbeth. It was on the eve of our first integrated British Sign Language performance of the play. Over 33,000 students had seen the production but further 15,000 had tickets and will now not be able to see it.

"We continue to plan in the hope that we will open our doors again very soon to share the wonder of this place with students, with families and with scholars.

"And we look forward to crowds gathering in the Globe and once again enjoying a sense of community: "one touch of Shakespeare makes the whole world kin"

To donate please click here.

Globe Player is the theatre's video-on-demand service, and currently has over 130 filmed productions, including the beloved Mark Rylance and Stephen Fry in Twelfth Night, Jonathan Pryce as the Merchant of Venice, and Michelle Terry in A Midsummer Night's Dream. The site hosts all 37 of the 'Complete Walk' films, celebrating the 400th anniversary of Shakespeare's death, with an all-star cast in 10-minute short films shot on location in the real setting of each plot. Also hosted on the platform is the Globe to Globe festival of 2012. It brought together artists from all over the globe, to enjoy speaking these plays in their own language on the Globe stage.

The Globe's podcast Such Stuff continues to broadcast. Host Imogen Greenberg takes a look behind the scenes, into rehearsal rooms and onto the Globe's stages, sharing incredible stories and experiences across the year. The podcast explores the themes behind all of the Globe's work, looking at Shakespeare's transformative impact on the world around us, asking questions about programming, gender, race, social justice and their relationship to Shakespeare.

The Globe's blog is hosted on the website and continues to share fascinating, vital, and personal stories from the organisation. The shop remains open for online orders, with books and gifts for all ages.





