Shakespeare's Globe Announces Full Casting For ROMEO & JULIET

Shakespeare's Globe has announced full casting for Romeo & Juliet, directed by Ola Ince, designed by Jacob Hughes, which will open the 2020 Summer Season on Tuesday 14 April.

Ola is currently an Artistic Associate at The Royal Court and winner of the h100 Theatre & Performance Award. Her credits include Appropriate (Donmar Warehouse), The Convert (Young Vic) and Poet In Da Corner (Royal Court).

In light of the climate emergency, the Globe will also assess the environmental impact of the production process by analysing Romeo & Juliet from start to finish. To coincide with Earth Day on Wednesday 22 April, there will be a week of matinee-only performances of the production, starting at 2pm, to reduce the use of energy-consuming lighting.

Beth Cordingly will play Lady Capulet. Beth's recent theatre work includes The Canterville Ghost (Unicorn), The Memory of Water (Nottingham Playhouse), The Merry Wives of Windsor, Romeo and Juliet, Love's Sacrifice, The Jew of Malta (RSC) and Children's Children (Almeida). Television includes EastEnders, Charlie Brooker's How TV Ruined Your Life, Material Girl (BBC) and Man Down (Channel 4). Films include Breakfast with Jonny Wilkinson, Two Men Went To War, POV, Othello and Great Expectations.

Will Edgerton will play Tybalt. Will trained at Arts Ed and will make his professional debut in Romeo and Juliet at the Globe. Credits while training include Sonny, Mother Earth and Treasure Island (Arts Ed).

Alfred Enoch will play Romeo. Alfred's recent theatre work includes Tree (Young Vic), Red (Wyndham's Theatre), King Lear (Royal Exchange), Coriolanus (Donmar), Timon of Athens, Antigone (National Theatre), Happy New (Trafalgar Studios), Dinner (Fringe) and The Ballad of Salomon Pavey (NYMT). Television work includes Foundation, Trust Me, Troy, Sherlock, Broadchurch (BBC), How to Get Away with Murder (ABC) and Mount Pleasant (Sky). Films include Tigers, Medida Provisória and Harry Potter: Philosopher's Stone, Chamber of Secrets, Prisoner of Azkaban, Goblet of Fire, Order of the Phoenix, Half-Blood Prince, and Deathly Hallows pt.2.

Adam Gillen will play Mercutio. Adam's recent theatre credits include Radio (Arcola), Killer Joe (Trafalgar Studios), Amadeus (National Theatre), Wendy and Peter (RSC), Lotty's War (Tour/Ambassadors), Lee Harvey Oswald (Finborough), The Door Never Closes (Almeida) and A Taste of Honey (Royal Exchange Manchester). Television work includes Benidorm (ITV), Love Matters: Miss Wright (Sky), Prisoners Wives (BBC) and Fresh Meat (Channel 4). Films include Vita and Virginia, Funny Cow, Set Fire to the Stars, We are the Freaks, Age of Heroes and Hippie Hippie Shake.

Clara Indrani will play Lady Montague. Clara's recent theatre work includes Love-Lies-Bleeding (Print Room), Still Alice (West Yorkshire Playhouse), Coming Up, The Deranged Marriage and Happy Birthday Sunita (Watford Palace). Television includes Flesh and Blood, Marcella and Vera (ITV).

Petra Letang will play Nurse. Petra's recent theatre work includes A Kind of People (Royal Court), Blank (Donmar), Random (CFT), Soul (Derngate), Pandora's Box (Arcola), Truth & Reconciliation (Royal Court), Every Coin (Synergy/Soho Theatre) and Joe Turner's Come and Gone (Young Vic). Television credits include The Reluctant Landlord (Sky), Little Boy Blue (ITV), People Just Do Nothing, Holby City, Secret Dude Society, EastEnders and Jonathan Creek (BBC).

Rebekah Murrell will play Juliet. Rebekah's recent theatre credits include Scenes with girls, Glass. Kill. Bluebeard. Imp. (Royal Court), Whitewash (Soho Theatre) and Nine Night (National Theatre and Trafalgar Studios). Television work includes Roman Mysteries (BBC) and Being Victor (STV). Films include Pirates.

Rebecca Root will play Prince. Rebecca's recent theatre credits include Rathmines Road (Abbey Theatre and Fishamble, Dublin), The Bear / The Proposal (Young Vic), Trans Scripts (American Repertory Theater, Cambridge, USA,), Trans Scripts (Edinburgh Fringe) and Hamlet (Peter Hall Co, Gielgud Theatre). Television work includes Finding Alice (ITV), The Queen's Gambit (Netflix), The Romanoffs (Amazon), Flack (Pop), Moominvalley (Sky), Hank Zipzer (CBBC) and Boy Meets Girl (BBC). Films include Last Christmas, Creation Stories, The Sisters Brothers, Colette and The Danish Girl.

Nicolas Tennant will play Capulet. Nicolas's recent theatre credits include Valued Friends (Kingston Rose), The Duchess of Malfi, As You Like It, Hamlet, All's Well That Ends Well, The Taming of The Shrew, The Tamer Tamed, King Lear (RSC), The Seagull (Lyric Hammersmith) The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night Time (Gielgud Theatre), The Power of Yes, The UN Inspector, Billy Liar, The Blue Ball (National Theatre) and Herons (Royal Court).

Dwane Walcott will play Paris. Dwane's recent theatre work includes ANNA (National Theatre), Moonlight/Night School (Harold Pinter Theatre), Machinal (Almeida), One Night in Miami (Donmar), Henry V (Regent's Park) and The Iphagenia Quartet (Gate Theatre). Television includes Enterprice, Our Girl (BBC), The Killer Beside Me (Discovery) and Into the Badlands (AMC). Films include Mindhorn, Oneway Film and Next Day.

Zoe West will play Benvolio. Zoe's recent theatre credits includePeter Pan (Chester Storyhouse), Much Ado About Nothing (Dubai Opera House), Out of Water (The Orange Tree), White Teeth (The Kiln) and Sleeping Beauty (Theatr Clwyd).

Sargon Yelda will play Friar. Sargon's recent theatre work includes Antony and Cleopatra, Light Shining in Buckinghamshire, Dara, Emperor and Galilean, Mother Courage And Her Children (National Theatre), Fanny and Alexander, King Lear (Old Vic), Human Animals, The Internet Is Serious Business (Royal Court) and Forget Me Not (Bush). Television credits include Dead Pixels 2, Dead Pixels (E4), People Just Do Nothing and Strike: The Silkworm, The Cuckoo's Calling (BBC). Films include Close, Spectre and Dead Cat.





