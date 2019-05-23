Shakespeare's Globe Announces Full Casting For A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM

Shakespeare's Globe has announced the full cast for William Shakespeare's A Midsummer Night's Dream, directed by Sean Holmes. Sean joined the Globe as Associate Artistic Director after almost a decade as Artistic Director of the Lyric Hammersmith. A Midsummer Night's Dream, Shakespeare's evergreen comedy of chaos and order, opens on Friday 28 June in The Globe Theatre. Bottom will be played by Jocelyn Jee Esien, returning to the Globe following her titular role of Dr Faustus.

Jocelyn's other recent theatre work includes One Monkey Don't Stop Now Show (Tricycle/Eclipse), Belong (Royal Court), Torn (Arcola) and Racing Demon (Chichester Festival Theatre). Jocelyn is also well known for her BBC comedy sketch show, Little Miss Jocelyn. Further television work includes The Midnight Gang, Upstart Crow, Gangsta Gran and Big School (BBC).

Rachel Hannah Clarke-Grey will play Snug. Hannah's recent credits include You Remember (Royal Court), Queens of Sheba (The Vaults/Edinburgh Fringe/Camden Peoples Theatre), Bite Your Tongueand Windrush (Talawa). Rachel was part of the ensemble in the film version of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.

Nadine Higgin will play Quince. Nadine's recent theatre credits include Allelujah (Bridge Theatre), The Lion King (Lyceum Theatre), Tina: Simply the Best (Hackney Empire), The Book of Mormon, Legally Blonde and Hairspray (West End). Other credits include the feature film Military Wives.

Jacoba Williams will play Snout. Jacoba's recent theatre credits include Queens of Sheba (The Vaults), Safe (Theatre Uncut) and Addict (Cockpit Theatre).

Billy Seymour will play Flute. Billy appeared in Woyzech, A Stab in the Dark and A Streetcar Named Desire and several other productions as part of Sean Holmes' Secret Theatre Company at the Lyric Hammersmith. His other theatre credits include The Tempest (Coronet Print Room) and Pornography(Tricycle Theatre/Traverse Theatre/Birmingham Repertory Theatre). Television work includes Crazy Face (Netflix/E4), Ripper Street, Mongrels and Rock N Chips (BBC). Film work includes Payback Season, Piggy and Atonement.

The rest of the cast comprises:

Peter Bourke will play Theseus and Oberon. Peter's theatre credits include The English Game(Headlong Theatre), Our State Tomorrow (Pleasance Theatre), A Christmas Carol (Chichester Festival Theatre). Television work includes Dr Who (BBC) and The Bill (ITV).

Victoria Elliott will play Hippolyta and Titania. Victoria's recent theatre credits include The Lost Disc(Soho Theatre), Hedda Gabler, Get Carter and Season Ticket (Northern Stage) and Cat On A Hot Tin Roof (Royal Exchange/Tour). Her screen credits include Vic and Bob's Big Night Out, Boy Meets Girl, The Kennedy's (BBC), Emmerdale (ITV) and Francis Lee's upcoming film, Ammonite.

Ciaran O'Brien will play Demetrius. His theatre credits include The Plough and the Stars (Abbey Theatre), The Playboy of the Western World, Orson's Shadow (Southwark Playhouse), Of Mice and Men (Birmingham Repertory Theatre) and Translations (Sheffield Theatres). Television credits include Misfits (Channel 4), Ripper Street (BBC), The Tudors (Showtime). Film credits include Pursuit, Detained, Bloom and The Boy From Mercury.

Faith Omole will pay Hermia. In January, Faith was named one of the Evening Standard's '10 People in the Arts to Watch Out For'. Since then, she's appeared in the premiere of Standing at the Sky's Edge (Crucible Theatre). Other theatre includes: An Ideal Husband (Vaudeville Theatre), Jack and the Beanstalk (Lyric Theatre) and Bushmeat (Hightide). Screen credits include Endeavour (ITV), Last of My Kind, Dumpee and He Loves Me.

Ekow Quartey will play Lysander. Ekow returns to the Globe after appearing in Richard II, directed by Simon Godwin in 2015. His other recent theatre credits include Barber Shop Chronicles (National Theatre/US Tour), Amadeus, People, Places & Things and Peter Pan (National Theatre). Television includes Enterprice and Call the Midwife (BBC) and Ekow is currently shooting a new comedy, This Way Up, with Aisling Bea and Sharon Horgan. Film includes The Current War, Undercliffe and Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban.

Amanda Wilkin will play Helena. Amanda returns to the Globe after appearing in the West End run of Emilia, by Morgan Lloyd Malcolm, at the Vaudeville Theatre. Amanda also previously performed in the Globe to Globe tour of Hamlet, which travelled to 197 countries from 2014 to 2016. Her other recent theatre includes White Teeth (Kiln Theatre), The Grinning Man (Trafalgar Studios) and The 306 Day(National Theatre of Scotland).





