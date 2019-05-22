Secret Cinema Will Bring STRANGER THINGS to Life

Secret Cinema has announced that its second production of 2019 will bring to life the world of critically-acclaimed Netflix original drama series Stranger Things.

For the very first time, Secret Cinema will create an experience from the small screen, catapulting audiences into their own Stranger Things adventure.

Opening on 13th November 2019 - and running until the end of the year, a secret London location will transform into the suburban town of Hawkins, Indiana and it's supernatural shadow 'The Upside Down'.

Tickets will go on general sale at 12:00 (GMT) on Tuesday 28th May 2019. The production will run between Wednesday - Sunday each week, with tickets priced from £49 + booking fees.

Surfing the wave of 80's nostalgia and littered with references and influences from blockbuster films, Secret Cinema Presents Stranger Things promises to transport audiences back to one of the richest and most iconic periods in popular culture.

Created as an official collaboration with Netflix, the experience will introduce new storylines, characters, locations and will revisit much-loved narratives and fawned over fan moments concerning the pupils of Hawkins High School. Drawing on over 20 hours of groundbreaking drama, from season one to three, the experience will take audiences on a journey where live storylines blur into the world of Stranger Things.

Secret Cinema is evolving its event format for Secret Cinema Presents Stranger Things. This revolutionary new concept will give audiences more time to explore its playground of performance, with deeper immersion, participation and storylines. The fresh format of TV demands a radical new set of ideas for how Secret Cinema presents and screens spectacular, fan favourite storylines and scenes from the Duffer Brothers modern masterpiece.

Secret Cinema Presents Stranger Things is the first collaboration between Netflix and the creative pioneers of immersive storytelling. This innovative event experience will thrill audiences and give them an opportunity to lose themselves in beloved characters, narratives and locations from the original series.

Fabien Riggall, Creator of Secret Cinema said: "Stranger Things is a magical and wonderful creation that takes the audience on a ride into a dreamlike 80's wonderland. We are really excited to bring the format of Secret Cinema into the Duffer Brothers richly created world. We believe passionately in bringing people together in a physical environment away from their screens and this is the perfect world in which to launch our TV strand. Be prepared to be relocated to Hawkins!"

Matthew Bennett, Creative Director of Secret Cinema Presents Stranger Things said: "For our inaugural small screen show we're allowing our imaginations to run completely free. The Duffer Brothers have deftly created such a mesmeric collage from the 80s, it is an honour for Secret Cinema to be able to Take That vision from their screen and recreate it as a hyper-real, 360 degree living and breathing world. The 80s palette of sounds, scenes, culture, characters and clothes we have to play with is mind-blowing. This collaboration between Netflix and Secret Cinema will throw our audience head first into our most immersive experience to date."

Secret Cinema Presents Stranger Things will also be open for young adults. Each Saturday, there will be a matinee performance for audiences aged 15 and up from 1:30pm. Tickets for the matinee experience will start at £35 + booking fees.

Created by Fabien Riggall, Secret Cinema has dazzled audiences for over a decade with ground-breaking cultural events that combines film, music, art, and theatre through the prism of iconic and beloved big screen pictures.

Secret Cinema Presents Stranger Things tickets will go on O2 priority presale sale at 9:00 (GMT) on Wed 22 May 2019 and on general on sale at 12:00 (GMT) on Tuesday 28 May 2019. Prices start at £49 + booking fee, with matinee tickets available every Saturday available from £35 + booking fee.

Full details and tickets can be found at tickets.secretcinema.org.





