Savour Festival Returns To Chelsea In July With More Restaurants, Chef Workshops, and More

Following a magnificent debut in 2022, the alfresco Savour Festival is back once again to tantalise your tastebuds and quench your thirst in one of London's most storied locations by the Thames. This wondrous weekend offers a comprehensive mix of artisan producers, celebrated bars and restaurants, gourmet experiences, live music, innovative workshops and a wealth of family-friendly activities. These irresistible high summer delights unfold in the picturesque surroundings of Ranelagh Gardens in the historic Royal Hospital Chelsea from July 21st - 23rd. General tickets to this cultured culinary celebration are available from just £16 (under 12s go free) at Click Here.

Savour Festival is the first festival in a century to take place in these legendary former pleasure gardens on the Chelsea embankment. Towering tipis will stand tall amongst the trees in several clearings linked by meandering paths which lend the festival an effortlessly boutique arcadian vibe. The Royal Hospital Chelsea is also home to the iconic Chelsea Pensioners. The retired British Army soldiers will be welcome guests at London's most exciting new food festival.

Across the weekend you are free to plot your own gastronomic adventure and roam over 120 food and drink vendors, try a world of delightful new flavours, enjoy dishes - starting at just £3 - from award-winning London chefs, engage with captivating demonstrations, learn about wine tasting and cheese pairings from Shawberry Wine, enjoy a Gaucho steak and wine masterclass, shop for unique artisan products and soak up a party atmosphere with live music adding to the sun-kissed fun. Savour Festival welcomes people of all ages; Sunday, in particular, is geared towards younger foodies with plenty of activities to keep them occupied from arts and crafts to face painting.

A whole world of food is represented in style at Savour Festival with acclaimed restaurants such as Steak and Co, 10 Greek Street, Junsei, Kricket, Angelina, Frenchie Covent Garden, Gaucho, Polpo and Cubitt House all appearing. Other global delights come from the likes of Lebanese street food experts Lil Watan, brioche gourmet sandwiches from La Roulotte, Rack City Ribs, Exmoor Caviar, The Duck Truck, gyozas from Rainbo, hash browns from Hash Hut and all manner of vegan and sweet treats.

Classy cocktails, innovative brews and enticing spirits will flow across the weekend from world-renowned brands and breweries including Maison Mirabeau, H&H whisky, Little Orange Van Aperol, Bisol Jeio Prosecco, Portuguese Vinhos, Sly Dog Rum and Boston Shakers as well as a spread of low and non-alcoholic drinks, soft drinks and coffees.

You will also be able to shop a rich artisan market with offerings from the likes of When in Rome, Ethical Spirits, Magic Knife, Haspaka, Kuda Cocktails, Little Big Flavour Kits, Yaus, Savernake Knives, Lobo Coasters, Green Active, Chilli Maven, Mamma G Cookies, Butternut Box, Soul Fruit, Cat Burglar Dough, Pure Pet Food, Glorious Cup Company, Vino Mojo, Ocadian Fudge, Woodford & Warner, Riverford Organic and ELEAT Cereal.

Savour Festival is the tastiest way to spend a summer weekend in a gorgeous location with an unrivalled mix of classy eats, treats and beats. Make sure you are part of this delicious delight by getting your tickets from £16 now at; https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2236021®id=4&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.savourfestival.com%2Fbook-tickets?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.