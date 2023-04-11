Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Savour Festival Returns To Chelsea In July With More Restaurants, Chef Workshops, and More

The event runs July 21st - 23rd.

Apr. 11, 2023  
Savour Festival Returns To Chelsea In July With More Restaurants, Chef Workshops, and More

Following a magnificent debut in 2022, the alfresco Savour Festival is back once again to tantalise your tastebuds and quench your thirst in one of London's most storied locations by the Thames. This wondrous weekend offers a comprehensive mix of artisan producers, celebrated bars and restaurants, gourmet experiences, live music, innovative workshops and a wealth of family-friendly activities. These irresistible high summer delights unfold in the picturesque surroundings of Ranelagh Gardens in the historic Royal Hospital Chelsea from July 21st - 23rd. General tickets to this cultured culinary celebration are available from just £16 (under 12s go free) at Click Here.

Savour Festival is the first festival in a century to take place in these legendary former pleasure gardens on the Chelsea embankment. Towering tipis will stand tall amongst the trees in several clearings linked by meandering paths which lend the festival an effortlessly boutique arcadian vibe. The Royal Hospital Chelsea is also home to the iconic Chelsea Pensioners. The retired British Army soldiers will be welcome guests at London's most exciting new food festival.

Across the weekend you are free to plot your own gastronomic adventure and roam over 120 food and drink vendors, try a world of delightful new flavours, enjoy dishes - starting at just £3 - from award-winning London chefs, engage with captivating demonstrations, learn about wine tasting and cheese pairings from Shawberry Wine, enjoy a Gaucho steak and wine masterclass, shop for unique artisan products and soak up a party atmosphere with live music adding to the sun-kissed fun. Savour Festival welcomes people of all ages; Sunday, in particular, is geared towards younger foodies with plenty of activities to keep them occupied from arts and crafts to face painting.

A whole world of food is represented in style at Savour Festival with acclaimed restaurants such as Steak and Co, 10 Greek Street, Junsei, Kricket, Angelina, Frenchie Covent Garden, Gaucho, Polpo and Cubitt House all appearing. Other global delights come from the likes of Lebanese street food experts Lil Watan, brioche gourmet sandwiches from La Roulotte, Rack City Ribs, Exmoor Caviar, The Duck Truck, gyozas from Rainbo, hash browns from Hash Hut and all manner of vegan and sweet treats.

Classy cocktails, innovative brews and enticing spirits will flow across the weekend from world-renowned brands and breweries including Maison Mirabeau, H&H whisky, Little Orange Van Aperol, Bisol Jeio Prosecco, Portuguese Vinhos, Sly Dog Rum and Boston Shakers as well as a spread of low and non-alcoholic drinks, soft drinks and coffees.

You will also be able to shop a rich artisan market with offerings from the likes of When in Rome, Ethical Spirits, Magic Knife, Haspaka, Kuda Cocktails, Little Big Flavour Kits, Yaus, Savernake Knives, Lobo Coasters, Green Active, Chilli Maven, Mamma G Cookies, Butternut Box, Soul Fruit, Cat Burglar Dough, Pure Pet Food, Glorious Cup Company, Vino Mojo, Ocadian Fudge, Woodford & Warner, Riverford Organic and ELEAT Cereal.

Savour Festival is the tastiest way to spend a summer weekend in a gorgeous location with an unrivalled mix of classy eats, treats and beats. Make sure you are part of this delicious delight by getting your tickets from £16 now at; https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2236021®id=4&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.savourfestival.com%2Fbook-tickets?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.




GREASE, HEATHERS, and More Come to Darlington Hippodrome This Spring/Summer Season Photo
GREASE, HEATHERS, and More Come to Darlington Hippodrome This Spring/Summer Season
The curtain has gone up on Darlington Hippodrome’s new spring/summer season of shows which is packed with an array of showstopping performances for audiences to enjoy through the summer months and beyond. Check out the full lineup here!
MURDER IN THE DARK Starring Tom Chambers Will Embark on UK and Ireland Tour Photo
MURDER IN THE DARK Starring Tom Chambers Will Embark on UK and Ireland Tour
The award-winning Original Theatre has teamed up with Trafalgar Entertainment for the first time to produce a new Torben Betts thriller, Murder in the Dark, directed by Philip Franks and starring Tom Chambers. 
Theatres Trust Supports Seven Historic Theatres at Risk with Grants Totalling £60,00 Photo
Theatres Trust Supports Seven Historic Theatres at Risk with Grants Totalling £60,000
Theatres Trust, the national advisory body for theatres, has announced the first round of grants to be awarded through its new Resilient Theatres: Resilient Communities programme, which will go to seven theatres across the UK, all of which are on the Theatres at Risk Register. 
Fringe Hit SHEWOLVES Will Embark on Spring Tour Photo
Fringe Hit SHEWOLVES Will Embark on Spring Tour
After a hit run at last year's Edinburgh Festival Fringe, SHEWOLVES embarks on a spring tour of theatres, schools, and community venues, from 14 April - 22 May. Named one of The Stage's 'Best shows of 2022', SHEWOLVES is written by Sarah Middleton and directed by Hannah Stone. 

More Hot Stories For You


THE BODYGUARD Performance Stopped Due to Audience Altercation; Police Called to VenueTHE BODYGUARD Performance Stopped Due to Audience Altercation; Police Called to Venue
April 8, 2023

The 7 April evening performance of The Bodyguard at The Palace Theatre in Manchester was canceled after an audience altercation. Police were called to the theatre to manage the situation.
Brooklyn Rep Presents Queer Horror-Comedy IN THE BASEMENT At The Glory, 14-24 MayBrooklyn Rep Presents Queer Horror-Comedy IN THE BASEMENT At The Glory, 14-24 May
April 6, 2023

Brooklyn Rep presents the world premiere queer horror-comedy In the Basement by Bailey Williams 14-24 May at The Glory.
Photos: First Look at Oliver Tompsett in PRETTY WOMAN THE MUSICALPhotos: First Look at Oliver Tompsett in PRETTY WOMAN THE MUSICAL
April 6, 2023

Production photos have been released of Oliver Tompsett, who joined the company on Tuesday 4 April as Edward Lewis, in PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL at the Savoy Theatre.
Cast Set For Award-Winning GENERATION GAMES Double-BillCast Set For Award-Winning GENERATION GAMES Double-Bill
April 6, 2023

Following its celebrated award-winning sell-out run in 2021, Generation Games returns to the White Bear Theatre from 11th - 22nd April.
The Crazy Coqs Presents: THE WEST END SINGS ABBA!The Crazy Coqs Presents: THE WEST END SINGS ABBA!
April 6, 2023

The Crazy Coqs continues its season of new shows, each with a different musical theme, featuring the cream of the West End presented by lyricist Mark Robert Petty and with Musical Direction by Inga Davis-Rutter.
share