Save up to 43% on MY FAIR LADY at the London Coliseum

Book by 18 August for tickets from just £20

Aug. 12, 2022  
My Fair Lady

Exclusive: Save up to 43% on My Fair Lady

The Lincoln Center Theater's critically acclaimed, multi-award-winning production of My Fair Lady comes to London in Summer 2022, the first major West End revival of Lerner & Loewe's much-loved musical for 21 years.

This 16-week engagement at the London Coliseum is a truly loverly way to celebrate London's theatre scene back in bloom!

My Fair Lady tells the story of Eliza Doolittle, a young Cockney flower seller, and Henry Higgins, a linguistics professor who is determined to transform her into his idea of a "proper lady". But who is really being transformed?

Directed by Bartlett Sher, this sublime production will feature the English National Opera orchestra playing Frederick Loewe's ravishing score and a book and lyrics by Alan Jay Lerner. My Fair Lady boasts a score including the classic songs I Could Have Danced All Night, Get Me to the Church on Time, Wouldn't It Be Loverly, On the Street Where You Live, The Rain in Spain, and I've Grown Accustomed to Her Face.

Tickets from £20 for My Fair Lady

Exclusive Prices:

Save up to 43%

Premium: Was £125 - Now £80
Band A: Was £90 - Now £60
Band B: Was £70 - Now £50
Band C: Was £60 - Now £40
Band D: Was £45 - Now £30
Band E: Was £35 - Now £20
Band F: £20 fees

Valid Monday to Friday until 26 August and 13/20 August evenings.

Book by 18 August 2022




Aliya Al-Hassan


