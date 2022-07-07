Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
London Ticket Deals
Click Here for More on London Ticket Deals

Save Up To 22% On ONLY FOOLS AND HORSES THE MUSICAL

Tickets from just £18 at Theatre Royal Haymarket

Register for UK / West End News

Get local news, offers & more...

Jul. 7, 2022  
Only Fools and Horses

Only Fools and Horses The Musical-save up to 22%

Book by 28 July. Tickets from just £18

Mais ouis, mais ouis, the world may have changed a lot since we first bid a jovial 'au revoir' to the Trotters of Peckham, but good 'ol Del Boy, Rodney and the rest of the gang haven't changed a bit... well, apart from the odd spontaneous bursting into song here, and the occasional dancing across the market, there.

The landmark, record-breaking and top-rated television series Only Fools and Horses, written by the late, great John Sullivan, undoubtedly holds a special place in the hearts of the British public. Now John's son Jim Sullivan has teamed up with comedy giant Paul Whitehouse to write and produce a script and score to honour his father's legacy; recreating the iconic series into a critically acclaimed, brand-new, home-grown British Musical spectacular. Lovely Jubbly!

Tickets from just £18. Book by 28 July.





Related Articles


From This Author - Aliya Al-Hassan

... (read more about this author)

Heidi Vaughan named as Tobacco Factory Theatres' new Artistic Director and CEO
July 5, 2022

Bristol’s Tobacco Factory Theatres have announced that Heidi Vaughan has been appointed as their new Artistic Director and Chief Executive, succeeding Mike Tweddle after six years in the role.
Save 38% on SECRET CINEMA PRESENTS DIRTY DANCING
July 5, 2022

Save 38% on Secret Cinema Presents Dirty Dancing
Show Of The Week: Exclusive Ticket Prices For MAGIC MIKE LIVE!
July 4, 2022

Get Exclusive Ticket Prices For MAGIC MIKE LIVE!
Review Roundup: RICHARD III, at the Royal Shakespeare Theatre
July 4, 2022

Directed by outgoing RSC Artistic Director Gregory Doran and starring Arthur Hughes, the new production of Shakespeare's Richard III has now opened at the Royal Shakespeare Theatre in Stratford-Upon-Avon. What did the critics think?
West End Theatres To Dim Lights in Honour of Peter Brook
July 4, 2022

London's West End theatres will dim their lights tonight in memory of British theatre and film director Peter Brook who has died aged 97.