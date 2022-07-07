Save Up To 22% On ONLY FOOLS AND HORSES THE MUSICAL

Click Here for More on London Ticket Deals

Mais ouis, mais ouis, the world may have changed a lot since we first bid a jovial 'au revoir' to the Trotters of Peckham, but good 'ol Del Boy, Rodney and the rest of the gang haven't changed a bit... well, apart from the odd spontaneous bursting into song here, and the occasional dancing across the market, there.

The landmark, record-breaking and top-rated television series Only Fools and Horses, written by the late, great John Sullivan, undoubtedly holds a special place in the hearts of the British public. Now John's son Jim Sullivan has teamed up with comedy giant Paul Whitehouse to write and produce a script and score to honour his father's legacy; recreating the iconic series into a critically acclaimed, brand-new, home-grown British Musical spectacular. Lovely Jubbly!

