ONLY FOOLS AND HORSES THE MUSICAL to Close on 29 APRIL

The show is the longest running production staged in the Theatre Royal’s 200+ year history.

Jan. 31, 2023  
Only Fools and Horses

The smash-hit Only Fools and Horses The Musical is to close at London's Theatre Royal Haymarket on Saturday 29 April after four incredible years - making it the longest running production staged in the Theatre Royal's 200+ year history.

Starring comedy giant Paul Whitehouse as Grandad, the show has played over 1,000 performances to more than 750,000 people since opening in February 2019. Based on John Sullivan's iconic and record-breaking television show, this home-grown West End musical spectacular - featuring cherished material from the TV series - is written by Whitehouse and John Sullivan's son, Jim Sullivan.

Paul Whitehouse said: "It's been an unbelievable four years for the whole cast of the Only Fools musical. We've consistently played to packed houses and received standing ovations night after night - the audiences have been incredible. I'm committed to six months filming from May onwards, so it felt the right time to say 'Bonjour' to Del and the gang... for now. But we are planning a UK tour - more details to be announced later this year - and we hope to bring the show back into the West End at some point in the future. But for now, there are just three months to get a ticket to see us at the Theatre Royal. Bonnet de douche!"

Directed by Caroline Jay Ranger, the show opened in the West End to an array of fantastic reviews from critics and fans alike: The Sun awarded five stars, hailing it "One Del of a show!"; the Daily Mirror said it was "a treat for Trotter fans" in their five-star review; The Sunday Times bestowed four stars and remarked that "Only Fools is a blast from our wide-boy past. A hearty stage adaptation of the 1980s BBC television comedy". Evening Standard also awarded four stars, complimenting the "unashamedly British night out. A jubilant lovely jubbly!" While the Daily Mail urged its readers to "raise a glass of Tittinger to Del Boy and Rodney as Only Fools and Horses storms the West End!"


Starring alongside Paul Whitehouse in this hilarious show are Tom Bennett (Del Boy) and Ryan Hutton (Rodney). The cast also features many of the hugely popular TV characters: Ashleigh Gray plays Raquel; Nicola Munns plays Marlene and Cassandra; Craig Berry plays Boycie; Lee VG plays Trigger; Adrian Irvine plays Denzil; Danny Bayne plays Mickey Pearce and Danny Driscoll; Andrew Bryant plays Mike The Barman and Tony Driscoll. Completing the cast are Christopher Arkeston, Marion Campbell, Wesley Charles, Leanne Garretty, Ian Gareth Jones, Chris Kiely (also Resident Director), Danny Lane, Andy Mace, Melanie Marshall, Gemma Maclean, Darryl Paul and Mark Pearce.

So join the Trotter family for one last knees-up, as they take a trip back to 1989 where it's all kicking off in Peckham. With musical contributions from Chas n Dave, the beloved theme tune as you've never heard it before and an array of brand-new songs full of character and cockney charm, you're guaranteed to have a right knees-up! Only Fools and Horses The Musical is a feel-good family celebration of traditional working class London life and the aspirations we all share.




