Sabrina Wu Will Lead Royal Court Theatre's GRACELAND By Ava Wong Davies

Performances run from Thursday 9 February to Saturday 11 March, with press night on Wednesday 15 February.

Jan. 09, 2023  
Sabrina Wu (The Doctor) will perform in Graceland, written by Ava Wong Davies and directed by Anna Himali Howard, running at the Royal Court Jerwood Theatre Upstairs from Thursday 9 February to Saturday 11 March, with press night on Wednesday 15 February.

Graceland is designed by Mydd Pharo, with lighting design by Jai Morjaria and sound design by Anna Clock. The associate director is Jasmine Teo, and the production manager is Juli Fraire Willemoes.

'There was a cliff on the horizon. I didn't know, but then again, maybe I did, and I just didn't want to look.'

She meets him at an old friend's barbecue, ketchup dribbling down her chin, face ruddy from too much beer. He stands away from everyone else, beautiful and aloof. Their stories couldn't be more different, but they flirt, and then they fall in love.

Everything is perfect, until it isn't. Or maybe it never was.

'I didn't -
I don't -
Believe in love at first sight.
But it feels like I am falling.
What else would you call that?'

Graceland was developed as part of an Introduction to Playwriting group at the Royal Court.

Graceland is a co-production with SISTER.




