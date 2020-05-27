SWAN LAKE BATH BALLET To Feature Dancers Performing From Their Bathtubs

Choreographer Corey Baker will present a unique new dance piece, 'Swan Lake Bath Ballet', as part fo the BBC Culture in Quarantine program.

The new work was created to unite dancers in lockdown. The catch? The dancers will perform the piece remotely from their own bathrooms!

"Everyone has a bath or a shower," Baker told The Guardian, "And I love choreography with water. We thought about recreating The Rite of Spring and then Swan Lake came to mind. I turned the music on and had a splash around."

After creating the choreography in his own bathroom, Baker crafted tutorials for his dancers, directing and rehearsing them from his toilet seat so that he could give accurate notes and instruction to dancers working in the limited space.

After being taped on phones, the videos of the individual performances will later be edited for quality to give the piece the most professional finish possible.

Some dancers have added their own flair to their parts, improvising their own choreography and adding practical effects to the videos such as performing in colored water. One dancer went so far as to fill their tub with the feathers of twenty pillows.

"It's a bit wild," Baker says, "It's been like hanging a picture blindfolded, a mile away."

The names of the company of dancers involved have yet to be announced though it has been revealed that they come to the piece from a range of international dance companies.

Learn more at The Guardian.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You