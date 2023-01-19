Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

SUNNY SIDE UP Returns To Theatre Peckham For Three-Week Run

Performances run Tuesday 14 February to Sunday 5 March.

Jan. 19, 2023  

Theatre Peckham are pressing replay on the critically acclaimed production of Sunny Side Up written and performed by David Alade (The Fisherman: National Tour, The Fields: Sky, Casualty: BBC). Following on from its sold-out run at Peckham Fringe in 2022, this lyrical piece, blending drama and poetry, transfers to the main stage for a three-week run.

Based on a true story, Sunny Side Up is an unforgiving coming-of-age story set in mind of Peckham-born David, looking at his younger self - Little D. The journey sees a young Black boy go from childhood innocence through a harsh transformation into manhood, all leading up to the loss of his father, Sunny.

Told via spoken word and featuring a host of characters this epic, playful and heartfelt play forces us to question how society shapes the vulnerabilities and masculinity of young Black boys.

David Alade says, "excited is an understatement. I feel fulfilled to be able to tell this story, a story of family, love, and grief. Super chuffed that following Sunny Side Up's success at Peckham Fringe 2022 I get to bring back a newer, longer version in a bigger space with a wicked set! Working with Suzann and bringing our ideas together and giving life to what I've written is what has made this process beautiful, I can't wait for people to meet Lil D."

Leading the creative team will be director Suzann McLean (Theatre Peckham's Artistic Director/CEO), joined by designer Natalie Pryce, and rising star in sound design Rasaq Kukoyi championed by award-winning sound designer Tony Gayle.

Director Suzann McLean says, "Sunny Side Up rings true for all that Theatre Peckham is about, providing a space for the young people of Peckham to platform their own unique stories. David is an exceptional creative, both his writing and his performance are captivating, which makes the play is so compelling for audiences. It's a 70- minute wake-up call, a call for change in the way society shapes young Black boys for the battle of life."

Cast and creatives

Written and performed by David Alade
Director Suzann McLean
Designer Natalie Pryce
Sound Rasaq Kukoyi & Tony Gayle

With thanks to Cockayne - Grants for the Arts and The London Community Foundation for supporting Sunny Side Up.




Lyric Hammersmith Theatre Announces Return Of Evolution Festival In March 2023 Photo
Lyric Hammersmith Theatre Announces Return Of Evolution Festival In March 2023
Evolution Festival returns to the Lyric Hammersmith Theatre in March 2023 for its seventh year, providing a platform and career launch pad for young theatre makers producing innovative work for stage and screen.
Photos: First Look at the UK Tour of HOME, IM DARLING Photo
Photos: First Look at the UK Tour of HOME, I'M DARLING
This new production of Home, I’m Darling opens at the Theatre Royal Windsor on 25 January 2023, prior to the play’s first extensive national tour. Check out all new rehearsal photos here!
Jasdeep Singh Degun to join Norfolk & Norwich Festival 2023 lineup Photo
Jasdeep Singh Degun to join Norfolk & Norwich Festival 2023 lineup
Norfolk & Norwich Festival have announced virtuoso sitarist Jasdeep Singh Degun will be joining the 2023 line up this May, ahead of the full programme launch on Tuesday 21 February.
Birmingham Royal Ballet Returns To Wolverhampton Grand Theatre With New BRB2 Photo
Birmingham Royal Ballet Returns To Wolverhampton Grand Theatre With New BRB2
Birmingham Royal Ballet has announced the launch of its new company BRB2 which will be visiting Wolverhampton Grand Theatre on Saturday 24 June 2023 as part of its inaugural UK tour with CARLOS ACOSTA'S CLASSICAL SELECTION.

