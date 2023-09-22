STRICTLY COME DANCING THE LIVE TOUR Now Onsale!

STRICTLY COME DANCING THE LIVE TOUR Now Onsale!

Step into the dazzling world of dance as the Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour sashays its way across the UK in January and February!

Get ready for an electrifying spectacle full of glitz, glamour, and pure entertainment as your favourite stars take to the stage to deliver show-stopping performances that will sweep you off your feet.

The Strictly Live Tour brings everything you love about the multi-award-winning TV series to life, captivating hearts of all ages with that special Strictly magic to banish any post- Christmas blues.

The fabulous TV judges Shirley Ballas, Anton Du Beke and Craig Revel Horwood are ready to dazzle with their wit and wisdom, whilst charismatic host Janette Manrara will guide you through this journey of dance and delight, featuring breathtaking choreography and incredible live music from the Strictly Live Tour band and singers.

Be part of the excitement as YOU step inside your favourite show and become the judge - your text votes decide who wins the coveted Glitterball Trophy at every extraordinary Live Tour performance!

So don’t miss your chance to kick off 2024 with feel-good entertainment that will leave you beaming with joy and tapping your toes all the way home!

Book your tickets today and get ready to dance your way into the new year with the Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour!

Strictly Come Dancing The Live Tour goes nationwide from 19 January 2024 - 11 February 2024




1
Here's How to Get Discounted Tickets to KING LEAR at Wyndham's Theatre
Here's How to Get Discounted Tickets to KING LEAR at Wyndham's Theatre

Following the sale of approximately one hundred £20 tickets per performance of King Lear, the producers announced the planned release of additional £20 tickets via three schemes.

2
Photos: First Look at the West End Concert of CAKE: THE MARIE ANTOINETTE PLAYLIST
Photos: First Look at the West End Concert of CAKE: THE MARIE ANTOINETTE PLAYLIST

Production Images have now been released for the limited West End run of Cake at the Lyric Theatre.

3
The Royal Opera House Presents a New Program and Festival to Celebrate Black History Month
The Royal Opera House Presents a New Program and Festival to Celebrate Black History Month

The Royal Opera House presents a new program and festival to celebrate Black History Month.

4
Photos: Celebs Turn Out to Celebrate the New Cast of TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL
Photos: Celebs Turn Out to Celebrate the New Cast of TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL

Last night, celebrities gathered to celebrate the new cast of the West End production TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL which is based on the life of legendary artist Tina Turner and was produced in association with Tina Turner herself.

Photos: First Look at the West End Concert of CAKE: THE MARIE ANTOINETTE PLAYLIST
JW3 Announces London's First Ever Jewish Pantomime
Tickets from £23 for AS YOU LIKE IT at Shakespeare's Globe
Transport For London Permits Display of OPERATION MINCEMEAT Posters

Watch an All-New Clip From A LITTLE LIFE, Coming to Cinemas This Month
Watch an All-New Clip From A LITTLE LIFE, Coming to Cinemas This Month
Watch An All New Music Video For 'Mariposa' From the UK Tour of LA BAMBA
Watch An All New Music Video For 'Mariposa' From the UK Tour of LA BAMBA
Photos/First Look at Photos and a New Music Video From THE BOOK THIEF
Photos/First Look at Photos and a New Music Video From THE BOOK THIEF
