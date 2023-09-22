STRICTLY COME DANCING THE LIVE TOUR Now Onsale!

Click Here for More on London Ticket Deals

Step into the dazzling world of dance as the Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour sashays its way across the UK in January and February!

Get ready for an electrifying spectacle full of glitz, glamour, and pure entertainment as your favourite stars take to the stage to deliver show-stopping performances that will sweep you off your feet.

The Strictly Live Tour brings everything you love about the multi-award-winning TV series to life, captivating hearts of all ages with that special Strictly magic to banish any post- Christmas blues.

The fabulous TV judges Shirley Ballas, Anton Du Beke and Craig Revel Horwood are ready to dazzle with their wit and wisdom, whilst charismatic host Janette Manrara will guide you through this journey of dance and delight, featuring breathtaking choreography and incredible live music from the Strictly Live Tour band and singers.

Be part of the excitement as YOU step inside your favourite show and become the judge - your text votes decide who wins the coveted Glitterball Trophy at every extraordinary Live Tour performance!

So don’t miss your chance to kick off 2024 with feel-good entertainment that will leave you beaming with joy and tapping your toes all the way home!

Book your tickets today and get ready to dance your way into the new year with the Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour!

Strictly Come Dancing The Live Tour goes nationwide from 19 January 2024 - 11 February 2024