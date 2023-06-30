STANDING AT THE SKY'S EDGE West End Tickets On Sale Today

The show will play at the Gillian Lynne Theatre, in London's West End, from 8 February 2024.

By: Jun. 30, 2023

POPULAR

Guest Blog: 'Representation is at the Heart of my Play': Playwright Tanika Gupta on Hidden Photo 1 Guest Blog: 'Representation is at the Heart of my Play': Playwright Tanika Gupta on Hidden Histories, Immigration and Cultural Diversity in THE EMPRESS
Video: First Look at Bernadette Peters, Lea Salonga, and More in a New Trailer For STEPHEN Photo 2 Video: Peters, Salonga, & More in Trailer For SONDHEIM"S OLD FRIENDS
Video: First Look at Maude Apatow and Mason Alexander Park in CABARET Photo 3 Video: First Look at Maude Apatow and Mason Alexander Park in CABARET
SUCCESSION Star Sarah Snook To Portray 26 Characters In THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY West En Photo 4 SUCCESSION Star Sarah Snook To Portray 26 Characters In THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY West End

STANDING AT THE SKY'S EDGE West End Tickets On Sale Today

Tickets for the West End transfer of the critically acclaimed Sheffield Theatres' production of Standing at the Sky's Edge go on sale to the general public tomorrow, Friday 30 June from 12 noon.

The show will play at the Gillian Lynne Theatre, in London's West End, from 8 February 2024, with a press night set for Wednesday 28 February 2024. 

This new British musical recently won 'Best New Musical' with Sheffield singer-songwriter, Richard  Hawley and Tom Deering winning 'Best Original Score and New Orchestrations' at the 2023 Olivier  Awards. It has also won 'Best Musical Production' at the UK Theatre Awards in 2019 and the 2020  South Bank Sky Arts Award for Theatre. 

Written as a love letter to Sheffield and the iconic Park Hill Estate, Standing at the Sky's Edge is  directed by Sheffield Theatres' Artistic Director, Robert Hastie and features songs by Richard Hawley with book by Chris Bush. It charts the hopes and dreams of three generations over the course of six  tumultuous decades. Revealing the history of modern Britain, through the stories of this iconic housing  estate, Standing at the Sky's Edge, is a heartfelt, touching and funny exploration of the power of  community and what it is we all call home.   

Hastie is joined by set and costume designer, Ben Stones; choreographer, Lynne Page; music  supervisor, arranger and orchestrator, Tom Deering; lighting designer Mark Henderson; sound  designer, Bobby Aitken; wigs, hair & make-up designer, Cynthia De La Rosa and casting director, Stuart Burt CDG. Casting to be announced. 

First commissioned by Sheffield Theatres and Various Productions, Standing at the Sky's Edge had  its world premiere at the Crucible Theatre in 2019. Following a hugely successful, sold-out run, it  returned to the Crucible Theatre in December 2022, selling out again, before making its London  premiere in The National Theatre's Olivier theatre in early 2023 where it continued to sell out and  receive standing ovations.

Tickets are available at Click Here. 20,000 tickets across the six- month booking period will  be available for £20. Assisted performances are also available throughout the run. 




RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

1
West End Star Andrew Polec Releases First Single Freaking in the Mirror Photo
West End Star Andrew Polec Releases First Single 'Freaking in the Mirror'

Andrew Polec is known for his award-winning-performance as Strat on the West End, at New York City Center, and on the Tour in Jim Steinman’s Bat Out of Hell the Musical. He was also the First Prize Winner of the Lotte Lenya Competition through the Kurt Weill Foundation. Andrew has been San Diego’s resident Grinch in How the Grinch Stole Christmas.

2
THE MOTIVE AND THE CUE to Transfer to the West End Photo
THE MOTIVE AND THE CUE to Transfer to the West End

The Motive and the Cue, which is currently running at the National Theatre through 15 July, will transfer to the West End on December 9, 2023. 

3
ASPECTS OF LOVE in the West End to Close in August Photo
ASPECTS OF LOVE in the West End to Close in August

The West End revival of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Aspects of Love will close on August 19, 2023. Learn how to purchase tickets.

4
National Youth Theatre Launches Applications for Playing Up Photo
National Youth Theatre Launches Applications for 'Playing Up'

National Youth Theatre have launched applications for this year’s Playing Up, a practical ten-month part-time drama training programme that offers young people aged 19 - 24 who are not in Education Employment or Training  the opportunity to gain a Level 3 qualification in drama.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: First Look At THE CURIOUS CASE OF BENJAMIN BUTTON At The Southwark Playhouse Elephant Video Video: First Look At THE CURIOUS CASE OF BENJAMIN BUTTON At The Southwark Playhouse Elephant
First Look at an All New Trailer For HEATHERS THE MUSICAL Video
First Look at an All New Trailer For HEATHERS THE MUSICAL
Watch the Cast of CRAZY FOR YOU Perform 'I Got Rhythm' on THE ONE SHOW Video
Watch the Cast of CRAZY FOR YOU Perform 'I Got Rhythm' on THE ONE SHOW
Behind the Scenes of IN DREAMS at Leeds Playhouse Video
Behind the Scenes of IN DREAMS at Leeds Playhouse
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
THE SIGN IN SIDNEY BRUSTEIN'S WINDOW
GREY HOUSE
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
ALEX EDELMAN: JUST FOR US
SIX

Recommended For You