STANDING AT THE SKY'S EDGE West End Tickets On Sale Today

Tickets for the West End transfer of the critically acclaimed Sheffield Theatres' production of Standing at the Sky's Edge go on sale to the general public tomorrow, Friday 30 June from 12 noon.

The show will play at the Gillian Lynne Theatre, in London's West End, from 8 February 2024, with a press night set for Wednesday 28 February 2024.

This new British musical recently won 'Best New Musical' with Sheffield singer-songwriter, Richard Hawley and Tom Deering winning 'Best Original Score and New Orchestrations' at the 2023 Olivier Awards. It has also won 'Best Musical Production' at the UK Theatre Awards in 2019 and the 2020 South Bank Sky Arts Award for Theatre.

Written as a love letter to Sheffield and the iconic Park Hill Estate, Standing at the Sky's Edge is directed by Sheffield Theatres' Artistic Director, Robert Hastie and features songs by Richard Hawley with book by Chris Bush. It charts the hopes and dreams of three generations over the course of six tumultuous decades. Revealing the history of modern Britain, through the stories of this iconic housing estate, Standing at the Sky's Edge, is a heartfelt, touching and funny exploration of the power of community and what it is we all call home.

Hastie is joined by set and costume designer, Ben Stones; choreographer, Lynne Page; music supervisor, arranger and orchestrator, Tom Deering; lighting designer Mark Henderson; sound designer, Bobby Aitken; wigs, hair & make-up designer, Cynthia De La Rosa and casting director, Stuart Burt CDG. Casting to be announced.

First commissioned by Sheffield Theatres and Various Productions, Standing at the Sky's Edge had its world premiere at the Crucible Theatre in 2019. Following a hugely successful, sold-out run, it returned to the Crucible Theatre in December 2022, selling out again, before making its London premiere in The National Theatre's Olivier theatre in early 2023 where it continued to sell out and receive standing ovations.

Tickets are available at Click Here. 20,000 tickets across the six- month booking period will be available for £20. Assisted performances are also available throughout the run.