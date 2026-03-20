SPID Theatre At Kensal House Shortlisted For 2026 RIBA Award

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SPID Theatre at Kensal House has been shortlisted for a 2026 RIBA London (West) Award, recognizing a major restoration and accessibility project at the historic building.

Kensal House, originally designed in 1937 by architect Maxwell Fry and social reformer Elizabeth Denby, is a Grade II* listed example of early social housing. SPID Theatre has been based in the building’s Community Rooms since 2005, when the site was listed on Historic England’s Buildings at Risk register.

The project follows nearly £4 million in funding secured from 16 public sources, including the National Lottery Heritage Fund, the National Lottery Community Fund, and the Mayor of London’s Good Growth Fund. The redevelopment focused on both conservation and accessibility, introducing a new lift, a level-access ramped corridor, and updated entrance infrastructure.

The refurbishment also included restoration of historic spaces, installation of new services, and reinstatement of original glazing. The project team included Studio Sam Causer Ltd as conservation architect, The Cultural Engine for pre-construction management, and TGA Building Consultancy overseeing construction project management, alongside a wider group of consultants.

SPID Theatre, which produces work focused on housing justice and community storytelling, operates from council estates and has created projects including A HISTORY OF NEGLECT, KENSINGTON STORIES, REIMAGINING GOLDFINGER, TRELLICK TALES, STREETS IN THE SKY, and THE BURNING TOWER. Its work has been featured in national media and recognized with awards including the Clore Duffield Award and Time Out Critic’s Choice.

More information about SPID Theatre and its work is available at its official website.